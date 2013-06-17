E.W. Jackson Is Crazy and It’s Too Late To Shake It Now

There’s a reason why Ken Cuccinelli, the Republican nominee for Virginia governor, distanced himself from E.W. Jackson (pictured) within hours of Jackson securing the nomination as his No. 2: Jackson is crazy.

Back in May, the Virginia gubernatorial hopeful said, “We are not going to be defending our running mates’ statements, now or in the future. The people of Virginia need to get comfortable with each candidate individually, and that’s what this process is all about.”

Translation: Don’t put that man’s crazy on me.

SEE MORE: Sexist Tweets Flood Twitter After E3

You’d think that would’ve been the clue Jackson needed to tame it down, but no. Last week, the minister and politician held a news conference to diffuse controversy surrounding many of his past comments, including the notion that yoga can lead to Satanism and birth defects are spurred by sin.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports:

Jackson said many of his statements have been taken out of context to try to make it sound as though he believes that birth defects are caused by parents’ sins or that yoga leads to Satanism. ‘I do not believe that birth defects are caused by parents’ sin unless, of course, there’s a direct scientific connection between the parents’ behavior and the disabilities of the child,’ he said, giving the example of birth defects that might result from a child born to a Mother addicted to heroin. He added, I do not believe that yoga leads to Satanism. One of my ministers is a yoga instructor. What I said was that Christian meditation does not involve emptying oneself but filling oneself…with the spirit of God. That is classic biblical Christianity.

The uproar over yoga came earlier this month when the National Review posted an excerpt of a book that Jackson had written. Jackson wrote:

When one hears the word meditation, it conjures an image of Maharishi Yoga talking about finding a mantra and striving for nirvana. … The purpose of such meditation is to empty oneself. [Satan] is happy to invade the empty vacuum of your soul and possess it.”

Jackson said he felt compelled to address his theology “because it has been twisted and distorted and I’m not going to spend the campaign talking about these issues, so let’s get it out of the way now.”

Jackson also touched on some of his past issues, which include drug use and filing for bankruptcy. I don’t begrudge the man for his faults as we all have them. What I do take issue with, though, is his damning of people different from him and then lying about it.

In 2008, Jackson wrote in the book “Ten Commandments to an Extraordinary Life”:

Keep in mind that the whole cosmos has been made imperfect — wounded — by sin. It is the principle of sin, rebellion against God and His truth which has brought about birth defects and other destructive natural occurrences.

In that same book he wrote the following about yoga:

When one hears the word meditation, it conjures an image of Maharishi Yoga talking about finding a mantra and striving for nirvana … The purpose of such meditation is to empty oneself … [Satan] is happy to invade the empty vacuum of your soul and possess it. That is why people serve Satan without ever knowing it or deciding to, but no one can be a child of God without making a decision to surrender to him.

What exactly did any of us misconstrue here? Don’t cop out on the crazy now, Bishop Jackson. It’s gotten you this far. Besides, there’s video evidence of Jackson’s nonsense floating around Al Gore‘s Internet.

Here Jackson calls President Obama being a Christian “laughable”:

Jackson also claimed that Obama has “Muslim sensibilities.”

Here is Jackson telling Black Christians to abandon the “slavish devotion” to Democrats:

Note how he goes on to and accuse Planned Parenthood of doing more damage to the Black community than the Ku Klux Klan. He feels the same about liberals too.

Here is Jackson saying there should be no federal aid for natural disasters:

Not to be outdone, here’s Jackson accusing the Obama administration of playing racial politics:

And yet, it’s the press who is responsible for “taking his comments out of context.” The only thing worse than a bigoted jackass is one who punks out when it is time to own up. If you can repeat such ignorance among friends, you might as well say it everywhere. It’ll get out one way or another. Case in point.

It’s funny that E.W. Jackson has made a career out of being a Black face to the bigotry held by certain White men, and yet, the very minute he gets close to attaining legitimate political clout via a run for lieutenant governor, his would-be superior all but leaves him out to fester. This sort of abandonment could’ve have happened to a better person, because Jackson is an embarrassment to anyone with extra melanin. May he lose miserably in the fall.

Michael Arceneaux is a Houston-bred, Howard-educated writer and blogger. You can read more of his work on his site, The Cynical Ones. Follow him on Twitter: @youngsinick

SEE MORE:

How The ‘Loving’ Case Changed The U.S.

Obama Fooled The Hip-Hop Community

E.W. Jackson Is Crazy and It’s Too Late To Shake It Now was originally published on newsone.com

Michael Arceneaux Posted June 17, 2013

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: