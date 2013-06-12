National
Grace Colbert: Cheerios Ad Daughter Not Affected By Racism, Says Commercial ‘Fun To Make’ [VIDEO]

Grace Colbert, the adorable 6-year-old actress who stars as the daughter in the recent — and unexpectedly controversial — Cheerio’s ad, sat down with her real parents, Janet and Christopher Colbert, for an interview with Thomas Roberts on MSNBC on Tuesday.

The confident little girl has not been negatively affected by the virulent racism that catapulted the 30-second spot to viral status. In fact, according to her mother, she thought everyone was focused on her “great smile.”

“America needs to see that this is just a way of life,” Grace’s dad Christopher said in the interview. “I wasn’t upset or anything. I was pretty much really excited about having this type of reaction so we can see where we still stand in America. But look out, America, because this is just reality.”

See full interview below:

As previously reported by NewsOne, the 30-second spot features an adorable bi-racial girl asking her mother if Cheerios is good for the heart. When her mother, who is White, confirms that the cereal is heart healthy, the little girl runs off with a delighted grin. In the next scene, we see her father, who is Black, awaken from a nap with Cheerios poured on his shirt over his heart.

The ad caused such a stir on YouTube that comments had to be disabled.

Before the comments on YouTube were disabled, Ad Week spotted such hyperbolic terms as Nazis, “troglodytes” and “racial genocide,” but that hasn’t deterred the General Mills cereal brand.

Camille Gibson, vice president of marketing for Cheerios, told Gawker in a statement, “Consumers have responded positively to our new Cheerios ad. At Cheerios, we know there are many kinds of families and we celebrate them all.”

Cheerios also thanked viewers for their support via Twitter:

Watch the adorable ad below:

Grace Colbert: Cheerios Ad Daughter Not Affected By Racism, Says Commercial ‘Fun To Make’ [VIDEO] was originally published on newsone.com

