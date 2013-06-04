Brooklyn Teen Last Seen In Front Of Home Missing

Although African Americans make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, we account for 33 percent of the missing in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s database. Cases involving African Americans also tend to receive less media coverage than missing Whites, with missing men of color getting even less attention.

NewsOne has partnered with the Black and Missing Foundation and TV One to focus on the crisis of missing African Americans.

To be a part of the solution, NewsOne will profile a missing person weekly and provide tips about how to keep your loved ones safe and what to do if someone goes missing, while TV One‘s newest show, “Find Our Missing,” hosted by award-winning actress S. Epatha Merkerson, tells these stories in visual form.

Nicole Yates

Case Type: Endangered

Date of Birth: January 1, 1997

Missing Date: May 25, 2013

Age Now: 16

Missing City: Brooklyn

Missing State: New York

Gender: Female

Race: Black

Complexion: Medium

Hair Color: Black

Hair Length: Shoulder Length

Eye Color: Brown

Wear Glasses or Contacts: No

Location Last Seen: At her home at 1350 Bedford Ave. between Dean and Pacific streets.

Circumstances of Disappearance: Unknown.

Last Seen Wearing: A multicolored jacket and black pants.

Identifying Marks or Characteristics: Unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Yates’ whereabouts should contact NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or the Black and Missing Foundation’s confidential Tip Line.

