Bronx DJ Electrocuted On Subway Tracks After Trying To Retrieve iPhone

Francisco Diego, Jr. (pictured) was electrocuted and struck by a train as he attempted to retrieve his iPhone that had dropped onto subway train tracks early Saturday morning, reports The Inquisitr.

Diego, who went by the name of “Tech Trackz,” was waiting to catch the 2-train at a Bronx, N.Y., subway station when his iPhone accidentally fell out of his hands and onto the subway tracks shortly after 1 a.m. Reportedly, the 22-year-old went to a toll booth attendant to report the incident.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority employee told Diego that if he remained patient, she would help him retrieve the phone. Diego instead became impatient and made the decision to fish his phone off the tracks himself.

Bad Move!

When the 2-train arrived, he went between two of the train’s cars and attempted to reach for his phone but wound up electrocuting himself on the track’s treacherous rail. When the train began to pull out of the station, the youth was knocked onto the tracks, then tragically struck by it.

Diego was still breathing when the paramedics arrived, but he unfortunately passed away en route to the hospital.

Ironically, according to family members, Diego had dropped his phone on subway tracks before and successfully retrieved it. Diego’s sister, Nandy, told The Inquistr: “He’s done it before, which is why he tried to do it again. But this time, it wasn’t successful. I feel like my heart has been ripped out.”

