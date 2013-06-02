Cheerios Ad Starring Interracial Family Rallies Racist Internet Trolls [VIDEO]

Cheerios released an ad earlier this week of an interracial family. While many viewed the ad as a progressive step forward in the advertising world, racists took to Reddit lambasting the move.

The ad caused such a stir on YouTube that comments had to be disabled. As of this Sunday morning, the video had been viewed over 1,283,977 times with 16,607 likes and 1,202 dislikes.

The 30-second spot features an adorable bi-racial girl asking her mother if Cheerios is good for the heart. When her mother, who is White, confirms that the cereal is heart healthy, the little girl runs off with a delighted grin. In the next scene, we see her father, who is Black, awaken from a nap with Cheerios poured on his shirt over his heart.

Cute, funny, sweet and effective, right?

Wrong. At least according to the Segregationist crew of 2013.

Before the comments on YouTube were disabled, Ad Week spotted such hyperbolic terms as Nazis, “troglodytes” and “racial genocide,” but that hasn’t deterred the General Mills cereal brand.

Camille Gibson, vice president of marketing for Cheerios, told Gawker in a statement, “Consumers have responded positively to our new Cheerios ad. At Cheerios, we know there are many kinds of families and we celebrate them all.”

Cheerios also thanked viewers for their support via Twitter:

@BrandOneCulture @tangerinewatson @whitneyavalon @YouTube lots of lovely @ replies praising the commercial. Thanks for the support!— Cheerios (@cheerios) May 30, 2013

Hopefully all the love that this commercial is receiving overcomes the racist hate.

Watch the adorable ad below:

