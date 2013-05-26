National
Happy Birthday Miles Davis!

Miles Dewey Davis III (May 26, 1926 – September 28, 1991) was an American jazz musician, trumpeter, band leader, and composer. Widely considered one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century, Miles Davis was, with his musical groups, at the forefront of several major developments in jazz music, including bebop, cool jazz, hard bop,modal jazz, and jazz fusion.

Miles Davis was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2006. Davis was noted as “one of the key figures in the history of jazz”. On October 7, 2008, his 1959 album Kind Of Blue received its fourth platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA), for shipments of at least four million copies in the United States. On December 15, 2009, the U.S House Of Representatives passed a symbolic resolution recognizing and commemorating the album Kind of Blue on its 50th anniversary, “honoring the masterpiece and reaffirming jazz as a national treasure.”

