Funeral Program For Malcolm Shabazz Released

Two days after the birthday of iconic human rights leader, El-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz (Malcolm X), his grandson, Malcolm Shabazz, was buried next to him and his wife, Dr. Betty Shabazz, at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, NY, according to a statement released by Shabazz family spokesperson, Terrie Williams. NewsOne has obtained his funeral program.

“Malcolm Shabazz was laid to rest today, Tuesday, May 21, 2013, at 11:30 AM near his grandparents (Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz) at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, NY,” the statement reads. “He was surrounded by his mother Qubilah; his aunts–Attallah, Gamilah, Ilyasah, Malaak, Malikah, other family & very close friends. Surprise guest and friend, R&B recording artist, Jaheim, offered his condolences and sang acapella “I Miss You (For Moms)” from his 1st album entitled “Ghetto Love”. Malcolm and Jaheim met at a youth rally The Terrie Williams Agency hosted at a Queens Public Library many years ago.”

As previously reported by NewsOne, Shabazz died from vicious injuries sustained on May 9, 2013 in Mexico City, Mexico, during a brawl at the Palace bar near Plaza Garibaldi, reportedly a dangerous area for tourists.

Two Palace waiters, David Hernandez Cruz and Manuel Alejandro Perez de Jesus, have been charged with homicide.

Though that would be neat conclusion for law enforcement, Malcolm’s own words after being arrested and harassed by police en-route to a Hollywoodism conference in Iran allude to a more sinister reality:

In the beginning of 2012 I had been informed that I was under investigation by the F.B.I.’s Counter Terrorism Task Force Unit located in Goshen, N.Y. … The formula for a public assassination is: the character assassination before the physical assassination; so one has to be made killable before the eyes of the public in order for their eventual murder to then deemed justifiable. And when the time arrives for these hits to be carried out you’re not going to see a C.I.A. agent with a suit & tie, and a badge that says “C.I.A.” walk up to someone, and pull the trigger. What they will do is to out-source to local police departments in the region of their target, and to employ those that look like the target of interest to infiltrate the workings in order to set up the environment for the eventual assassination (character, physical/incarceration, exile) to take place.

In the days prior to Malcolm’s death, he posted two cryptic — and now arguably foreshadowing — Facebook update about his “powerful enemies” and “weird” messages:

Malcolm’s last Facebook status — one day prior to his death — was a picture of “The Last Supper.”

These updates, as well as the sketchy details surrounding his death have led some people to call for an investigation.

Though the circumstances of his death are tragic, young Malcolm’s legacy will love on.

Words from his absolutely beautiful funeral program tell his story with an honesty that is missing from a mainstream media more concerned with salacious details from his childhood. It speaks of his tireless activism, global humanitarianism, quest to end the modern-day slavery that is the Prison Industrial Complex, the building of Masjids around the country, as well as focusing on the quality of public education.

It tells the story of an emerging leader, a son, a friend, and a father taken away far too soon.

Our hearts continue to be with the Shabazz family during this most difficult time.

View Malcolm’s funeral program here.

Malcolm Shabazz and mother Quibilah Shabazz

WATCH NEWSONE’S EXCLUSIVE BEHIND-THE-SCENES VIDEO WITH MALCOLM SHABAZZ BELOW:

Kirsten West Savali Posted May 22, 2013

