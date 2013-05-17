Murder Suspect, 20, Allegedly Admits To Killing Teen Because She Refused Abortion

The man accused of killing a 14-year-old Brooklyn teen did so because she allegedly told him she was pregnant with his child and refused to have an abortion, according to the New York Daily News.

Christian Ferdinand, 20, admitted to killing Shaniesha Forbes Thursday, officials said. He is charged with homicide by asphyxiation. Authorities arrested him in Maine Wednesday.

Despite Ferdinand’s pregnancy claims, the city’s medical examiner noted Forbes wasn’t pregnant at the time of her death. His alleged words and the official findings set off Forbes’ cousin.

“You had the courage and the balls to kill her but you couldn’t go to the pharmacy to buy a pregnancy test to find out if it was true?” Kerri Ann Thomas said in Brooklyn Federal Court Thursday. “That makes no sense.”

Forbes’ body was found naked and charred on Gerritsen Beach Jan. 6. She had run away from home earlier that month, saying she was going to school. Ferdinand smothered her to death in his cousin’s Nostrand Avenue apartment after she decided against abortion, officials claim.

He then kept Forbes’ body in a suitcase for two days before dumping it at the beach. Ferdinand tried setting the body ablaze, but the fire extinguished before he could do so. The New York medical examiner ruled Shaniesha’s death homicide by asphyxiation in April after the office found that her “lungs did not contain soot, proving that she was killed before being burned on her legs, arms and hands.”

Ferdinand allegedly told police he met Forbes through Facebook and had sexual relations with her.

Shaniesha’s mother, Sandra Price, 40, said she knew her daughter was dating, but didn’t know the age of the boyfriend. “They even showed me his picture… I had never seen him,” Price said.

Kerri Ann Thomas, Shaniesha’s cousin, said that if she and the family had known Forbes was dating a 20-year-old, they would’ve stopped the relationship.

“We would have ended it right there,” she said. “There’s no reason he should be in a relationship with a 14-year-old. You have nothing in common. There’s nothing you should even be talking about.”

