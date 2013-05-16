Falica is 11-years-old and weights 400 pounds.

Her mother, Earlene Johnson, says that she has done all she can to lower her daughter’s weight. “We exercise everyday,” Johnson. “We’ve been in nutrition classes every since 2007.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE NEWS VIDEO TO THIS STORY

When Falica’s primary care doctor referred her to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., in 2012, Johnson says they were “hotlined.” Essentially, Johnson claims, a doctor told her that she was to blame for her daughter’s weight gain.

SEE ALSO: Black Florida Family Comes Home To KKK Flier On Doorstep

“They would not do any blood work, they wouldn’t do any x-rays, they wouldn’t do any testing on my daughter,” Johnson said. “They were saying that they believe that she overeats and that I can stop it. Basically, they were telling me that it was my fault.”

Johnson says a physician told her to follow up with the nutrition clinic. But when she did, they got a surprise.

SEE ALSO: Mother’s Day Shooting Suspect Faces 20 Charges

“The next day, when I got home, the state of Missouri and child services was at my house,” she said. “Children’s Mercy had hotlined, me stating that my daughter, Falica Solomon, had a disease called “blout.”

But no “bout” was found when Johnson took Falica to her pediatrician. In fact, the pediatrician says there is no such thing as “bout.” The Kansas City mother showed Fox 4 News labwork that revealed her daughter’s blood work, blood sugar and blood cholesterol were all “normal.”

SEE ALSO: Black Florida Family Comes Home To KKK Flier On Doorstep

Johnson says that she has since moved her daughter to the Healthy Hawks program and a different hospital. So far, Falica has lost 10 pounds.

When Fox 4 News contacted Children’s Mercy, the television station was told no patient by Falica is on their roll.

Mom Struggles To Help 400-Pound, 11-Year-Old Daughter Lose Weight was originally published on newsone.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: