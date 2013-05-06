National
Chris Kelly Raps About Dead Bodies Hours Before Death [VIDEO]

In an ironic twist, Chris “Daddy Mac” Kelly (pictured) rapped to a song about dead bodies in his Atlanta home just hours before his death on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

Chris 'Mac Daddy' Kelly: Atlanta Funeral Scheduled For Kris Kross Rapper

The clip shows a seemingly high Kelly and friends around 7 a.m. with opened Budweiser cans littered around the area. Before Kelly raps, the friend holding the camera introduces him, “This my muthaf***in’ dawg, that’s my muthaf***in’ dawg, Kris Kris from Kris Kross.”

Watch Chris Kelly’s last video:

As the song plays, Kelly struggles to keep up with the vocals. At one point he raps with the chorus, “And I don’t stop for nothing or nobody. Look around you, it’s full of dead bodies.” According to TMZ, Kelly had recently been working on the track.

Hours after the video was shot, a 911 call was traced to Kelly’s house, where he was found passed out. The former half of teenage rap group Kris Kross was declared dead at 5:00 p.m.

According to the official police report, Kelly’s mother told authorities that he’d been mixing cocaine and heroin before he died. The investigation in to Kelly’s death is still ongoing.

Chris Kelly Death: Kris Kross' Chris 'Daddy Mac' Smith Mourns Death Of 'Best Friend' And 'Brother'

 

