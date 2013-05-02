Reportedly Pregnant Woman Battles Two Women On Houston Bus

Video of a 19-year-old woman who is reportedly pregnant and fighting two other women on a public bus in Houston is making its way around the web.

The video shows 19-year-old Teannia Miller fighting with 42-year-old Regina Banks and her 15-year-old daughter on a Metro bus at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, KHOU-TV Channel 11 reports. The fight starts at the back and carries over to the middle of the bus and on to the street. A man actually appears in the video trying to break up the fight and calm the situation. But, minutes later, the women resume fighting.

But this time, Miller is the aggressor.

The bus driver eventually pulls over and is seen on the phone calling the cops. When the cops arrived on the scene, they asked if anyone captured the fight on cellphone camera. No one spoke up. But the video found its way on YouTube days later.

“I asked if anyone called 911?” said Tom Lambert, interim president of Metro. He said no one had made any calls, but he has a message for the public. “If you see something, say something.”

The EMS was not called and none of the women wanted to press assault charges. They were all given citations for fighting.

