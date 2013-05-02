Media Does It Again: NBC Affiliate Confuses Jermaine Dupri For Deceased Chris Kelly

A “crackerjack team” of journalists at an NBC affiliate wrongly identified Chris “Mac Daddy” Kelly as they reported his passing, according to UPROXX, but this latest faux pas is just one of many when it comes to the media properly identifying Blacks.

On Wednesday night, An NBC affiliate broadcast the news that Kelly was found unresponsive at his Atlanta home and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

When it was time to run the image of Kelly, they instead ran a photo of record producer and rapper Jermaine Dupri (pictured above). Even more ridiculous was their sourcing of “Google.com” for the image, suggesting that they could have easily googled Kelly to see what he actually looked like.

Dupri discovered Kelly and Chris Smith at an Atlanta mall in the early nineties. Soon after, Dupri produced the duo’s first album and introduced the then-tweens to the music world in 1992. The album’s first single, “Jump,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks, with Kelly and Smith even making a fashion splash by wearing their clothing backward.

Kelly and Smith eventually went their separate ways after their third album in 1996 but reunited this year for the So So Def’s 20th anniversary concert.

Unfortunately, “news organizations” often “mix up” the identities of African Americans.

Only last year, Buffalo NBC affiliate WGRZ Channel 2 apologized for using a picture of the singer Seal (pictured above) to announce the death of actor Michael Clarke Duncan who passed away last September. The station posted their “sorry” on Facebook:

Yep; our bad; we own it. A careless editing error at the end of the Michael Clarke Duncan story in our 11pm news. Two entertainment stories accidentally merged into one video clip. Sincere apologies.

Then in January, fashion bible Elle Magazine mistook reality star, Nene Leakes (pictured left) of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fame for actress Danai Gurira (pictured), who co-stars on the zombie show “Walking Dead.”

Obviously, the women look nothing alike!

And at President Barack Obama’s inauguration, NBA icon Bill Russell (pictured left) was mistaken for actor Morgan Freeman (pictured right) by ABC news journalist George Stephanopoulos, who clearly should have known better!

Ruth Manuel-Logan Posted May 2, 2013

