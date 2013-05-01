Quartet Star Damon Little Recovering Well From Heart Surgery

Baltimore, MD: Quartet gospel music legend Damon Little, who is best known for hit songs such as “You Can’t Straddle The Fence”, “Do Right” or his recent hit “Make A Way”, announced two weeks ago that he would have surgery on April 22nd, but he entered the hospital earlier on April 15th for emergency open heart surgery and now he wants everyone to know his progress in this update letter:

I just want to take some time to inform my fans, friends, family, and the gospel music industry on the progress of my surgery. As momma used to say, this is from the horse’s mouth”. Thanks be to God, my operation went very well. Although, I had a few slight setbacks, I am alive and I want to give God all the praise. I was told before surgery that I probably would need stents, a pacemaker, or animal parts for the bypass surgery, but God fixed it that when the doctors opened me up they were able to repair my heart without those things because a supernatural healing had already begun. I didn’t need a pacemaker, or foreign animal parts to complete the surgery.

The surgery should have only lasted four hours but lasted almost eight hours instead. The chief surgeon explained to me that they fought hard to restart the heart because it was only working at 18%. My body was rejecting the heart and would not let the pulmonary-lung machine go. The chief surgeon did not want to give up, and did few other techniques to restart the heart. He believed I was too young and strong to go out like that. The doctor told me that he remembered hearing me say, “yea though I walk through the valley, I will fear no evil for though art with me” before I received anesthesia. Saints, God was truly with me because my heart restarted and climbed to 36.5% and has continued to climb.

After entering ICU, I had another setback, where mucus began to build up all over my body. My ICU nurse treated me horribly that night after my surgery. She wasn’t aware that I was coherent and the more I attempted to communicate with my hands for help, the more she medicated me for comfort, thinking I was delirious. Once again I was at death’ door, but God sent an angel, who was the morning nurse. He had been off for three days and decided to come in two hours early for his shift. He found me choking, and started working on me. Since then I’ve remained stable, and I am now in cardiac rehab. I want everyone to know, that I don’t have to assume. I know God is truly a way maker, so please keep me in your prayers and I will be speaking to my pastors, radio announcers, promoters, sponsors, and colleagues in the industry, friends, and family very soon.

Today, April 27th, I will celebrate a true birthday of being renewed in spirit and happy to be alive. Please continue to send all correspondence to P.O. Box 29806, Baltimore, MD. 21216, ltlfamcare@aol.com.

Quartet Star Damon Little Recovering Well From Heart Surgery was originally published on elev8.com