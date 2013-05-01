Tamela & David Mann Wed – Again! [PHOTO]

Gospel Power Couple David and Tamela Mann celebrated 25 years of marriage with an intimate wedding ceremony and vow renewal surrounded by family and close friends last week at the Joule Hotel in Dallas. From Tamela’s couture wedding gown and beautiful ceremony to a reception filled with plenty of dancing and entertainment, the event was everything David and Tamela dreamed of for their wedding – 25 years in the making.

“We decided to celebrate our 25th anniversary by renewing our vows at a wedding ceremony because when we got married 25 years ago, we didn’t have enough money for a wedding,” explained Tamela. “We wanted a ‘fairytale wedding,’ so we picked an ‘enchanted forest’ theme: from the invitation, which has David and me acting crazy in the middle of a forest – in 3D! …to the décor, which featured live trees, greenery and all kinds of flowers at the reception… to our grandbabies as our wedding party dressed as little princes and princesses. Our children weren’t happy THEY didn’t get to be in the ceremony, but they eventually were ok with it because their kids got to be up front with us.”

KP Designs helped to coordinate the event hosted at the Joule Hotel in Dallas, creating the old-world romantic, beautiful, chic and lush feel David and Tamela wanted for their guests. The Cake Guys created the wedding cake, and Christy Davison from Dallas’ Sweet Creations made the groom’s cake. Tamela’s dress was designed by Binzario Couture.

“My dress makes me emotional to talk about,” said Tamela. “I spent months designing the gown with the designer, so I knew every intimate detail of it, but when I saw it at my final fitting – I lost it. It was everything I could have ever dreamed of in a bridal gown and something 25 years ago I never would have imagined I’d ever get to wear. I felt like I was in a fairytale in it, but I have to say, no more than I felt 25 years ago when I was blessed enough to marry my forever love, my best friend, my baby daddy, David.”

