Local
Home

Baltimore Inmate Impregnates 4 Female Correctional Officers

We have a big problem on our hands. On top of a major corruption scandal involving 25 corrections officers, a prison gang leader in the middle of the federal indictment has allegedly impregnated four of the female officers, fathering five children while still locked up.

According to Smoking Section:

Twenty-five corrections officers from the Baltimore City Detention Center were indicted on Tuesday over charges that they allowed a dangerous gang run the Baltimore, Maryland jail. Thirteen of the officers were female and four were allegedly impregnated by inmate Tavon “Bulldog” White, head of the Black Guerrilla Family.

Baltimore inmate impregnates correctional officers

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Baltimore Cease Fire
Hug Don’t Shoot and Baltimore Cease Fire Present…

The organizations Hug Don’t Shoot and Baltimore Cease Fire will coordinate HANDS ACROSS BMORE in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, August…
08.01.19
ELECTION DAY IN THE USA!
City Council President Wants to Lower Voting Age…

Baltimore City Council’s newest president Brandon Scott laid out his list of priorities Wednesday and said reducing crime is a…
08.01.19
President Donald Trump...
Trump Continues to Defends Comments About Baltimore, Tweets…

President Donald Trump spent Wednesday night tweeting about Congressman Elijah Cummings once again. “The Radical Left Dems went after me…
08.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close