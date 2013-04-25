Baltimore Inmate Impregnates 4 Female Correctional Officers

We have a big problem on our hands. On top of a major corruption scandal involving 25 corrections officers, a prison gang leader in the middle of the federal indictment has allegedly impregnated four of the female officers, fathering five children while still locked up.

According to Smoking Section:

Twenty-five corrections officers from the Baltimore City Detention Center were indicted on Tuesday over charges that they allowed a dangerous gang run the Baltimore, Maryland jail. Thirteen of the officers were female and four were allegedly impregnated by inmate Tavon “Bulldog” White, head of the Black Guerrilla Family.

