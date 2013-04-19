Boston Bombing Suspects Have Maryland Connection [VIDEO]

Via Foxbaltimore.com

Law enforcement officials and the uncle of the suspects have confirmed that the name of the second suspect in the Boston Bombings is Tamerlan Tsarnaev, older brother of Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev, 19, still at large and very dangerous. The uncle Rusian Tsarni, of Montgomery Village, MD states that both men lived together and have been in the United States for over a decade.

The uncle spoke with the media from his Montgomery Village, MD home. Ruslan Tsarni says the suspects are his nephews and he hasn’t seen them since they were little boys. He advises Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev to turn himself in and ask for forgiveness from all the victims and those who were injured.

Read Here For More Details.