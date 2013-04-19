Boston On Lock down During Manhunt For Suspect On The Loose

Via Today.com

Boston and all the surrounding areas are officially on lock down today as police search for marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, who is on the loose after his brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed in a standoff with police in Watertown, Mass. The standoff left one cop dead and another one injured. Now police are on a manhunt to search for Tsarnaev, who is still at large. Gov. Deval Patrick of Massachusetts states that all residents of Boston and its neighboring communities should “stay indoors, with their doors locked.” Read Here For More Updates.