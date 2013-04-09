National
BREAKING: At Least 15 Injured in Stabbing on Houston’s Lone Star College Campus

Via: News92fm.com

There was a stabbing on the Cy-Fair campus of Lone Star College, with reports of multiple injuries.
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Department, at least 15 people were stabbed on the campus. The number of victims has not yet been released.
Life Flight was called to the scene, along with several ambulances, and at least some of the victims suffered critical injuries. For more on this developing story, please see here.

