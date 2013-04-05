President Obama Refers To California Attorney General As ‘Best Looking,’ Draws Criticism

President Obama (pictured right) is receiving some flack for referring to California Attorney General Kamala Harris’ (pictured left) looks, with some calling his words sexist and inappropriate.

While praising Harris during a fund-raiser Thursday, Obama said that “she also happens to be by far the best looking attorney general in the country. It’s true, come on.” Obama mixed his praise of Harris’ aesthetics by describing her qualities as well: “She is brilliant and she is dedicated and she is tough.”

People took to social media to decry the President’s comments:

“Obama’s comment about Kamala Harris is disgraceful and really terrible for workplace equality,” New York magazine writer Jonathan Chait Tweeted.

The RNC also had a field day with Obama’s comments:

“Not awkward and perfectly fine for him to say, right?” their Twitter page wrote.

To add to the day’s awkwardness, First Lady Michelle Obama called herself a “busy single mother” in an interview on the same day. But she immediately caught herself, saying, “You know, when you’ve got the husband who’s president, it can feel a little single, but he’s there.”

But do you really think the President deserves the flack he’s getting? Sound off below!

Posted April 5, 2013

