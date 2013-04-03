Diversity In Action: Karen Finney Joins Melissa Harris-Perry For MSNBC Weekend Line-Up

Though some media observers doubted it would happen, MSNBC has selected Karen Finney as the host for a new afternoon program airing weekends from 4-5 p.m., reports MSNBC.com.

Finney is the latest move in a shuffle that includes Ed Schultz moving to weekends as MSNBC ramps up their news coverage, and Chris Hayes taking over his daily prime-time slot.

Why were people so hesitant?

Because with the addition of Finney, weekend coverage is dominated by two African-American women, a level of diversity unheard of in cable news but in keeping with the network’s commitment to avoid the White, male trap. Melissa Harris-Perry‘s show airs Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Finney, who served as the first African-American spokeswoman for the Democratic National Committee, has been an MSNBC political analyst and guest host on the network since 2009. “Karen’s rich background in both education policy and politics will add a unique point of view to our expanding live weekend programming,” said MSNBC President Phil Griffin in a statement. Prior to her time at the DNC, when she led the party’s media strategy during the 2006 midterm elections and the 2008 presidential elections, Finney served as the deputy press secretary to then-first lady Hillary Clinton and deputy director of presidential scheduling for President Bill Clinton. More details on Finney’s new show and launch date will be announced in coming weeks. The addition of Finney to the weekend programming lineup comes after MSNBC host Ed Schultz announced the Ed Show would be moving to weekend evenings from 5-7 p.m., and former Up host Chris Hayes moved from weekend mornings to the prime time 8 p.m. slot for the new show All In.

In a typical right-wing move, conservative media watchdog, Tim Graham, immediately let his racist/sexist show when the hire was announced:

MSNBC touting Karen Finney as another African-American host. Would the average viewer be able to guess that? Or is Boehner a shade more tan?— Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) April 02, 2013

The Finney-Harris-Perry alliance: Four hours of show where a baby is just a "thing in your uterus."— Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) April 02, 2013

Unfortunately, this is probably only the tip of the iceberg. Two intelligent and confident Black women in one place often makes people lose all sense of reason.

Congratulations to Finney and MSNBC on a great move!

