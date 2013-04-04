National
Home

Happy Birthday Maya Angelou!

Admired poet and author Maya Angelou celebrates 85 candles today, and her influence continues to impact others around the nation. She has produced six autobiographies,five books of essays, and several plays and volumes of poetry. Angelou has written about her past dealing with sexual abuse as a prostitute, as well as being a Civil Rights Movement coordinator and journalist in Africa during the different revolutions of the 1960s.

She’s been given over 30 honorary doctoral degrees, plenty of awards, and she was given the honor of reciting her poetry at Bill Clinton’s Inauguration. Maya Angelou has lived, and continues to live the kind of life that the rest of us can only picture and hope for. Thanks to her courageous spirit of hope assembled into her poetry, she paved the way for the rest of us to feel free to express ourselves. We love you Ms. Angelou,  Thank you for all you do and continue to be the phenomenal woman that you are.

Happy Birthday Maya Angelou!

Maya Angelou: Memorial Quote Makes MLK Look “Arrogant”

Schomburg Center Acquires Maya Angelou Archive

Maya Angelou Celebrates 82nd Birthday With Common, Lee Daniels

author , birthday , celebrity , Civil Rights Journalist , Jasmine Key , Maya Angelou , phenomenal woman , Poet , Still I Rise

Videos
Local
Baltimore Cease Fire
Hug Don’t Shoot and Baltimore Cease Fire Present…

The organizations Hug Don’t Shoot and Baltimore Cease Fire will coordinate HANDS ACROSS BMORE in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, August…
08.01.19
ELECTION DAY IN THE USA!
City Council President Wants to Lower Voting Age…

Baltimore City Council’s newest president Brandon Scott laid out his list of priorities Wednesday and said reducing crime is a…
08.01.19
President Donald Trump...
Trump Continues to Defends Comments About Baltimore, Tweets…

President Donald Trump spent Wednesday night tweeting about Congressman Elijah Cummings once again. “The Radical Left Dems went after me…
08.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close