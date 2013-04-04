Admired poet and author Maya Angelou celebrates 85 candles today, and her influence continues to impact others around the nation. She has produced six autobiographies,five books of essays, and several plays and volumes of poetry. Angelou has written about her past dealing with sexual abuse as a prostitute, as well as being a Civil Rights Movement coordinator and journalist in Africa during the different revolutions of the 1960s.

She’s been given over 30 honorary doctoral degrees, plenty of awards, and she was given the honor of reciting her poetry at Bill Clinton’s Inauguration. Maya Angelou has lived, and continues to live the kind of life that the rest of us can only picture and hope for. Thanks to her courageous spirit of hope assembled into her poetry, she paved the way for the rest of us to feel free to express ourselves. We love you Ms. Angelou, Thank you for all you do and continue to be the phenomenal woman that you are.

Happy Birthday Maya Angelou!