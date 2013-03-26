Cold-Blooded: NRA Robocalls Newtown Residents Urging Them Not To Support Stricter Gun Laws

Photo Credit: AP

When 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 27 people — 20 school children, 6 educators and his mother, Nancy Lanza — in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012, before turning the gun on himself, politicians and gun lobbyists vowed that it was a watershed moment and swore to figuratively hold hands and come to a consensus on the most effective ways to staunch the flow of gun violence in the United States.

Apparently, for the National Rifle Association, that entails anti-gun-control robocalls to Newtown residents decimated by bullets less than 100 days ago. In one such robocall obtained by the Huffington Post, the NRA urges Newtown residents to lobby their state representatives to stand against strict gun measurements that would strengthen an assault weapons ban and limit magazine size.

As previously reported by NewsOne, according to the Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. H. Wayne Carver, Adam Lanza used a Bushmaster .223 semi-automatic rifle to shoot his 6- and 7-year-old victims at close range. All of them were shot multiple times and at least one was shot 11 times. The rifle was rigged so that he could shoot faster and the type of ammunition used was a type designed to expand its energy within the victim’s body to inflict as much damage as possible.

Declaring that the NRA “has stooped to a new low,” Connecticut’s U.S. senators on Tuesday sternly admonished the organization for its heartless behavior:

“With these robocalls, the NRA has stooped to a new low in the debate over how to best protect our kids and our communities,” Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, both Democrats, wrote in a letter to NRA executive vice president Wayne LaPierre. “We call on you to immediately stop calling the families and friends of the victims in Newtown.”

Read more from The Hill:

“Anti-gun legislators are aggressively pursuing numerous proposals that are designed to disarm and punish law-abiding gun owners and sportsmen,” the robocall says. In their letter, the senators say “making these calls opens a wound that these families are still trying hard to heal.” “Put yourself in the shoes of a victim’s family member who gets a call at dinnertime asking them to support more assault weapons in our schools and on our streets,” the pair write. In a statement to CNN, NRA spokesman Andrew Arulanandam defended the robocalls. “The National Rifle Association has members, contributors, and supporters in Connecticut who expect us to do our jobs and keep them abreast of developments on the legislative front in their state,” Arulanandam said. “We provide the same service for our members and supporters all around the country.”

As previously reported by NewsOne, the NRA is sticking to its story that allowing teachers and guards to be armed in schools will keep children safe. The organization released a scathing 35-second ad admonishing President Barack Obama for his “hypocrisy” in demanding “gun free zones” for our children, but enjoying armed secret service protection for his daughters, Sasha and Malia.

“Are the president’s kids more important than yours?” a narrator asks. “Then why is he skeptical about putting armed security in our schools when his kids are protected by armed guards at their school? Mr. Obama demands the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes, but he’s just another elitist hypocrite when it comes to a fair share of security.”

While the NRA continues to champion an influx of guns in close proximity to school children, our government is once again passive-aggressively talking the talk, but not walking the walk. Senator Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) ban on assault weapons was killed by Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid before it could make it to the floor for a vote. Reid’s position is that he did not want to include measures in a Senate gun control and prevention bundle that he knew would not make it through the conservative House of Representatives.

Listen to Feinstein, who discovered the body of Suprvisor Harvey Milk in San Francisco City Hall after he was assassinated in 1978, discuss why gun control is personal for her below:

