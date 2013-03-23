National
Funeral Held For New York Teen Shot By Cops

PHOTO CREDIT: Todd Maisel/New York Daily News

NEW YORK — With many in shirts or carrying cards bearing his picture, mourners paid their respects at the funeral for a 16-year-old boy whose shooting by New York City police prompted a week of protests and a small riot in his Brooklyn neighborhood.

Kimani Gray was shot dead March 9 after police say he pulled a gun as on two plainclothes officers as they approached him on the street in East Flatbush.

But many neighborhood residents say they are fed up with aggressive police tactics, including stopping and searching young black men like Gray without good reason. Dozens were arrested at one demonstration.

The teen’s funeral was held Saturday morning at a Roman Catholic church. The NYPD deployed a large security force to the area around the church during the service.

