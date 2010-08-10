Actress And Agent Say Naomi Campbell Lied About Blood Diamonds

Naomi Campbell’s former modeling agent testified today that she believes the supermodel knew the alleged ‘blood diamonds’ she received from two men in the middle of the night were actually from dictator Charles Taylor, and that Campbell had been flirting with the warlord during dinner and was expecting the gift.

Carole White, Campbell’s ex-agent, became the second witness to take the stand at an international war crimes trial Monday and dispute important elements of Campbell’s testimony to the same body last Thursday. Former Liberian president Charles Taylor is on trial in the Hague for allegedly using uncut “blood diamonds’ to fuel a bloody civil war, and prosecutors say Taylor’s alleged gift of the gems to Campbell after a 1997 dinner at Nelson Mandela’s house is proof the now-deposed dictator was buying guns in South Africa.

Earlier Monday, actress Mia Farrow disputed the supermodel’s claim under oath that she did not know where the gift of “blood diamonds” had come from.

