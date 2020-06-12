It’s Janice! Alternative Resources for Minority Women Entrepreneurs

Hi I’m Janice McLean DeLoatch and I am your guide to anything and everything that a Minority Women Entrepreneur needs to succeed. From learning to manage your “Inner Entrepreneur” to the “Art of the Pitch” to showing you how to become minority certified to be sure you are eligible for grants and loans by scaling your business, to creating a business plan, to bringing customers to your social media pages and maximizing sales opportunities, I am here every week to help you succeed to create, launch and sustain your your business .

The purpose of my show is to identify and help Minority Women Small Business Entrepreneurs to create new opportunities and expand on existing opportunities. A primary focus is on minority communities who need to actively support minority woman’s businesses.

Why should you listen to my show each week on WOLB 1010 radio Wednesdays at 4:30 PM? Tune in and join me, whether you are a local or national small business, a recently launched business, no matter what industry you may be in–entertainment, religion, technology, cosmetics, education or finance you will enjoy my engaging discussions with highly recognized business and celebrity guests–I am a living, breathing, successful small business entrepreneur for over 20+ years starting in my teens. I am an innovator creating, for example the first pantyhose vending machines in the 1990s, one of the first TV shows focusing on entrepreneurs, also one of the first kids in business TV shows. I am an author Autobiography if an Entrepreneur and now my host of my radio show, It’s Janice!

What do I know that can help you succeed? What I have learned along the way can help you avoid many of the risks of starting and sustaining your business. I have been honored as an entrepreneur as a: Joe Mann’s Black Wall Street Award winner, Fellow at the Clinton Global Initiative, Fellow at the Knight Kiplinger Fellow Foundation, American Black Journalist Award Winner, Under 40 Award Winner, Paul Miller Alumni Fellow and I am a graduate of the Penn State Business Leadership program.

So be sure to join me on It’s Janice! with my special guests every Wednesday at 4:30-5:00 PM and call in with your comments or questions.

I’ll be waiting for you.

Janice

