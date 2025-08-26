The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Updated Aug. 26, 2025, 11:45 A.M.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqeD51qiyyAIllinois has become the center of a national debate on bail reform following new White House executive orders aimed at rolling back policies that eliminate cash bail. On August 25, President Donald Trump signed orders directing the federal government to withhold funding from jurisdictions that release suspects without requiring bond. Trump argues that cash bail is necessary to keep communities safe and prevent released suspects from committing new crimes.
Illinois, which fully eliminated cash bail through the 2022 Pretrial Fairness Act, has not seen the surge in crime critics predicted. Researchers report that crime rates have remained stable or even declined. University of Chicago researcher Alison Siegler said, “All the evidence I’ve seen points to positive outcomes since Illinois eliminated cash bail. It’s really clear from the data that things have gotten better, not worse.”
Under Illinois’ system, judges may still hold defendants charged with serious crimes if they are deemed dangerous or a flight risk. Most others are released on the promise to appear in court rather than paying a cash bond. Loyola University Chicago data shows the rate of defendants failing to appear has slightly decreased from 25% to 23%.
Experts say the law has created a more deliberate detention process. Bond hearings now require substantive arguments from prosecutors, sometimes lasting up to an hour, compared with the minutes they used to take. Loyola researcher Don Stemen noted that before reform, roughly 60% of defendants charged with serious crimes were released on bond; now only about 50% are.
Critics argue that higher standards for detention limit prosecutorial discretion, while defenders say the system ensures that only those who truly pose a risk are jailed pretrial. Stemen added, “It benefits that system in that we are only spending our dollars on detention for people who need it. Not all people charged with a crime are risks to public safety or a risk of flight.”
Illinois’ experience suggests that eliminating cash bail does not automatically endanger public safety, challenging claims driving the new federal crackdown.
From politics to weather, keep scrolling for some of the major news stories we have witnessed in 2025.
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025 was originally published on 92q.com
1. What is cashless bail and why is Trump eliminating it?
2. TikTok faces scrutiny after video emerges noting mental health concerns
3. Everything we know as Hurricane Erin moves north
4. Navy loses another fighter jet during training exercise
5. What to know as Target changes CEO amid reported sales decline
6. Trump calls for resignation of Federal Reserve governor
7. Six Republican-led states now sending National Guard troops to D.C.
8. Trump says he’ll sign executive order aimed at eliminating mail-in ballots
9. Trump pushes Putin-Zelenskyy meeting, Texas redistricting likely to pass, more
10. Trump tells Zelenskyy ceasefire isn’t needed for peace deal
11. Zelenskyy meet in Oval Office, speak to reporters
12. National Guard members in D.C. “may be armed” but won’t be making arrests, White House says
13. Hurricane Erin strengthens in the Atlantic
14. D.C. sues Trump administration over federal takeover of district’s police
15. Dozens of arrests in D.C., Gavin Newsom announces redistricting plans, more
16. Report highlights unprecedented temperatures, precipitation in 2024
17. Spirit Airlines warns of “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business
18. Trump demands homeless leave Washington, D.C., advocate responds
19. Trump delays China tariff deadline for another 90 days
20. Fact-checking Trump’s D.C. crime claims ahead of news conference
21. OpenAI releases ChatGPT-5 to the public
22. 5 soldiers shot in Fort Stewart military base incident, officials say
23. Student loan interest resumes for millions enrolled in SAVE repayment plan
24. Trump says he’s ordered the firing of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner
25. Trump raising tariffs on Canadian imports to 35%
26. Magnitude updated to 8.7 for earthquake off Russian coast
27. Ghislaine Maxwell offers to testify before Congress
28. Trump says he stopped talking to Epstein after he “stole people that work for me”
29. New details on NYC shooting rampage suspect
30. NYPD officer among 4 dead after deadly NYC shooting rampage, officials confirm
31. Trump, EU announce trade deal as Aug. 1 tariff deadline looms
32. Passengers react after Southwest flight makes aggressive maneuver to avoid collision
33. Janitor accused of helping New Orleans inmates escape pleads not guilty
34. Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release, 2nd judge limits ICE from immediately detaining him
35. Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison for murders of Idaho students
36. Trump tries to shift focus from Epstein files to Obama “treason” claims
37. Ex-officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case sentenced to 33 months in prison
38. White House shuts down LGBTQ+ youth suicide and crisis hotline
39. White House expects more trade deals as Aug. 1 deadline approaches
40. What to know about bill that would cut $9.4 billion in funds for public broadcasting, aid programs
41. Everything we know about how Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” bolsters ICE
42. TSA dropping shoe-removal requirement at U.S. airports
43. Camp Mystic confirms 27 children and counselors were killed in Texas flash floods
44. Skydiving plane crashes in New Jersey, several hospitalized
45. Hakeem Jeffries wraps record-breaking House floor speech before Trump budget bill vote
46. Supreme Court takes up case on bans for transgender athletes in girls and women’s sports
47. Trump budget bill stalls in House
48. Sean “Diddy” Combs denied bail, will remain detained before October sentencing
49. Trump announces U.S. trade deal with Vietnam
50. Trump says Israel has agreed to Gaza ceasefire conditions, here’s what we know
51. Split verdict in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial
52. Senate passes Trump budget bill after Vance casts tie-breaking vote
53. Trump administration claims Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish and Israeli students
54. Senate puts taxes on solar and wind energy projects in Trump budget bill
55. Trump says he’s not planning to extend July 9 global tariff deadline
56. Everything we know about the Senate “vote-a-rama” on Trump’s “big, beautiful bill”
57. White House reacts to resuming trade talks with Canada
58. Breaking down the “vote-a-rama” on proposed amendments for Trump’s budget bill
59. President Trump declares victory after Supreme Court surrenders some of judicial branch’s own power
60. Supreme Court releases wave of major decisions, paving the way for Trump’s agenda
61. Senate set to vote on Trump budget bill amendments as fears of Medicaid cuts grow
62. What Trump’s looming global tariff deadline could mean for Americans
63. Trump aggressively pushes back against early intel report on U.S. damage to Iranian nuclear sites
64. Supreme Court allows Trump administration to deport people to third countries for now
65. Stocks rise after Iran’s retaliatory strikes on U.S. base in Qatar
66. ran says it launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East
67. Why the State Department is warning U.S. citizens around the world
68. New images may show damage by Trump’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites
69. Oklahoma City Thunder beat Pacers 103-91 to win franchise’s first title since Seattle move
70. Inside the complex U.S. mission in Iran dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer”
71. U.S. bombs 3 Iranian nuclear targets, Trump announces
72. Social Security on track to run out of money for full payouts by 2034, report finds
73. SpaceX Starship upper stage blows up
74. Karen Read emerges from courthouse to cheers, speaks after acquittal
75. FEMA cuts are overwhelmingly impacting areas that Trump won
76. Oil prices soar as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies
77. Lawmakers move to limit Trump’s war powers as Middle East conflict escalates
78. Everything we know about Israel, Iran and where Trump stands on the conflict
79. Senate Republicans propose Medicaid changes in Trump budget bill
80. Trump administration reverses order pausing ICE raids at farms and hotels, report says
81. Senate Republicans release new details on Trump budget bill
82. Top Bukele aides blocked U.S. extraditions of MS-13 leaders, ProPublica reports
83. Trump orders ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities
84. Gov. Tim Walz, other officials speak after arrest in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers
85. “No Kings” demonstrators protest President Trump during Army parade
86. Oil prices spike as Israel and Iran target each other
87. Trump administration revokes legal status from over 500,000 migrants
88. Trump ending Biden-era parole program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela
89. U.S. on high alert amid possible Israeli operation against Iran
90. More FEMA officials step down as hurricane season gets underway
91. Air India plane’s tail lands on hospital after deadly crash
92. RFK Jr. removes all 17 members of CDC vaccine panel
93. RFK Jr. removes all 17 members of CDC vaccine panel
94. Anti-ICE protest erupts near DOJ building in D.C. over union leader’s detention
95. Barbara becomes first hurricane of 2025 season to form in Pacific Ocean
96. Immigration raids spark outrage in Los Angeles
97. Trump distances himself from Musk, his companies
98. Kilmar Abrego Garcia brought back to U.S. to face criminal charges
99. Big companies pull back on Pride Month sponsorships, impacting celebrations
100. Trump budget bill would leave almost 11 million without health insurance, federal agency says
101. Trump Reinstates Travel Ban Targeting Over a Dozen Nations
102. Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum officially double
103. Musk torches Trump budget bill, calls it “a disgusting abomination”
104. Meta signs 20-year nuclear power deal to meet AI demands
105. Boulder mall attack suspect faces federal hate crimes charge
106. Sweeping Trump tariffs struck down by federal court
107. Elon Musk bids farewell to DOGE
108. Trump to pardon Chrisleys, reality TV stars convicted of fraud, tax evasion
109. Trump seeks to end all federal contracts with Harvard
110. Trump weighs redistributing Harvard money to trade schools
111. Trump bans Harvard from enrolling international students, Noem calls it a warning to other schools
112. Trump administration looks to end protections for migrant children in U.S. custody
113. Budget bill includes $1,000 for newborns that would be deposited in “Trump Accounts”
114. Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood
115. “Tush Push” survives potential NFL ban
116. FDA makes controversial changes to COVID-19 vaccine framework
117. NTSB investigating deadly Brooklyn Bridge crash
118. Louisiana governor says he’s lost faith in sheriff’s office after New Orleans jailbreak
119. Joe Biden Diagnosed with Aggressive Prostate Cancer
120. President Trump announces new drug pricing plan
121. Trump makes trade deal with China
122. Cardinal Robert Prevost of U.S. announced as new pope, takes name Leo XIV
123. Don’t have a Real ID? Here’s what you need to prepare for before flying
124. Millions of Americans brace for federal student loan collections to resume
125. DHS to pay immigrants in US illegally $1K to self deport
126. Trump’s First 100 Days: A Climate and Governance Crisis
127. Elon Musk to step back from work in Trump administration
128. Trump considers ‘baby bonus’ to boost birth rate
129. Trump administration will resume collections on defaulted student loans
130. Trump says he’ll reduce tariffs against China “substantially”
131. Pope Francis dies at age 88
132. Sen. Van Hollen says Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved from CECOT prison, contradicting DOJ
133. Active Shooter Reported on FSU Campus in Tallahassee; Suspect in Custody, Multiple People Hospitalized
134. Blue Origin’s first all-female flight launches with Gayle King
135. U.S. stock futures rise despite confusion over Trump tariff exemption for electronics
136. Six Killed in Hudson River Helicopter Crash Near Jersey City
137. Trump Raises China Tariffs to 125%, Announces 90-Day Pause for Other Nations
138. “Hands off!” rallies across U.S. protest Trump administration policies
139. Stock market losses intensify after China matches Trump tariffs
140. Trump delays TikTok ban again
141. Global stock markets tumble after Trump’s tariffs news
142. Trump announces 10% baseline tariff on all countries
143. Trump’s tariffs will go into effect immediately after announcement, White House says
144. Watch: Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech with 24-hour Trump protest
145. White House confirms recent firings of 50 U.S. attorneys and deputies
146. Trump says he’s considering ways to serve a third term as president
147. More than 1,000 dead in severe earthquake
148. Trump moves to revoke collective bargaining rights for most federal workers
149. TikTok faces U.S. ban deadline: What happens after April 5?
150. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will cut thousands of jobs
151. FBI creates task force to investigate Tesla threats
152. DOJ defends deportations to El Salvador, Elon Musk meets with Pentagon officials
153. Could DoorDash’s Klarna payment plan move signal recession fears?
154. Boston Celtics sold to group led by William Chisholm, Sixth Street for $6.1B
155. Trump to sign executive order to start dismantling Department of Education
156. Judge blocks Trump order banning transgender people from military service
157. NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore return after 286 days in space
158. Trump deportations challenged in court
159. Wildfires, tornadoes sparked by storm system that killed at least 40 across U.S.
160. Trump considers four bids to buy TikTok as deadline for deal looms
161. Johns Hopkins University says it’s laying off 2,200 due to USAID funding cuts
162. Senate passes short-term funding bill, averting a government shutdown
163. American Airlines passenger plane erupting in flames
164. USDA cuts funding for school, food bank programs
165. “Stranded” astronauts’ return delayed again after SpaceX mission scrubbed
166. Social Security Administration plans to take back overpayments to Americans
167. Trump administration to roll back Biden-era environmental protections
168. Measles on the rise in U.S. with infections reported in 15 states
169. Department of Education slashing nearly 50% of workforce
170. Inflation rises by 2.8% in February
171. 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to U.S. take effect
172. Southwest Airlines To Start Charging For Checked Bags
173. U.S. stocks plunge as Americans worry about a recession
174. DC removes Black Lives Matter plaza
175. X Down, Elon Musk says its a massive cyberattack
176. The government tries to avoid a shutdown
177. Stocks take another tumble after Trump’s weekend comments on inflation
178. South Carolina man executed via firing squad, first in 15 years
179. New Trump executive orders expected as he threatens reciprocal tariffs on Canada
180. Experts warn of lasting immune effects as measles outbreak spreads
181. President Trump pauses Mexico and Canada tariffs until April 2
182. Trump expected to issue executive order to eliminate Education Department
183. Trump addresses Congress
184. Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada take effect
185. Trump signs executive order making English the official language of the US
186. Heated Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in Oval Office
187. Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for transgender people
188. 3 injured in flight from Maryland after plane crashes in Vermont
189. Egg prices will rise more than 40% this year: USDA
190. Federal employees suing Elon Musk over tasks email
191. Dan Bongino named FBI deputy director
192. Luigi Mangione makes first court appearance of 2025
193. Pope Francis remains in critical condition with early kidney failure, Vatican says
194. Trump declares Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations
195. Delta offers $30,000 to passengers who survived Toronto plane crash
196. Two people dead after mid-air plane crash at southern Arizona airport
197. Trump administration gives schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money
198. Delta plane crash landed and flipped at Toronto airport caught on camera
199. Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) is makes a push to gain access to an IRS system
200. 15,000 IRS workers facing potential layoffs in the middle of tax season
201. Two killed in small plane crash in Atlanta
202. Army bans transgender people from enlisting, halts gender transition procedures
203. Tony Buzbee drops civil lawsuit alleging rape against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
204. Andrew Lester enters guilty plea to lesser charge in shooting of Ralph Yarl
205. TikTok Is Back on U.S. App Stores—For Now
206. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as HHS secretary in 52-48 vote
207. Navy investigating fighter jet crash off San Diego
208. Private Jet Collides At Arizona Airport
209. ‘Gulf Of America’ Arrives on Google Maps
210. The Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl
211. Judge blocks DOGE from accessing Treasury data after lawsuit against Trump administration
212. Trump appoints controversial NOAA head
213. Judge temporarily blocks 2,200 USAID workers from being put on leave
214. Trump says he’s revoking Biden’s security clearance
215. Shoppers report paying fees to receive their international packages
216. Small plane crashes in Alaska, all 10 dead
217. President Trump signs executive order banning transgender athletes in sports
218. Rep. Al Green is filing new impeachment articles against Trump
219. USPS now says it will accept international mail from China and Hong Kong
220. President Trump considering dismantling Department of Education
221. Trump imposes Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China; Canada retaliates
222. Plane crashes in Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood
223. American Airlines flight collides with helicopter in Washington, D.C.
224. White House rescinds federal aid freeze
225. Federal judge blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants
226. White House orders freeze on all federal financial assistance
227. Target Scales Back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts
228. Judge blocks Donald Trump’s plan to end US birthright citizenship
229. Trump administration directs all federal DEI staff be put on leave
230. Trump pardons Capitol rioter and signs a series of executive actions
231. Biden pardons family members minutes before Trump sworn in
232. Donald Trump Is Sworn in as 47th U.S. President
233. Biden issues preemptive pardons for Milley, Fauci and Jan. 6 committee members
234. TikTok begins restoring after Trump comments less than 24 hours after going dark in U.S.
235. TikTok goes dark as U.S. ban takes effect
236. Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban
237. President Joe Biden’s farewell address to the nation warns of an oligarchy
238. Israel & Hamas agree to ceasefire deal
239. Texas man charged with stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark
240. Supreme Court hears arguments on TikTok ban
241. Judge Juan Merchan has sentenced Donald Trump to unconditional discharge in hush money cas
242. Former President Jimmy Carter honored in Washington, D.C.
243. Fast-moving Pacific Palisades fire grows to more than 2,900 acres
244. Trump says he plans to change Gulf of Mexico’s name to “Gulf of America”
245. First bird flu-related human death reported in Louisiana
246. Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation
247. Apple to pay $95M to settle lawsuit accusing Siri of eavesdropping
248. Georgia judges takes his own life in courtroom
249. 10 hurt in shooting in Queens, NY
250. 10 dead, dozens injured in New Orleans truck ‘terrorist attack’
-
BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30
-
Submit Your Business For A Chance To Be Featured On Buy Black Bmore!
-
Empowering Futures: Young Doctors Project Is Building Black Health Leaders
-
MTA To Ban Riders Who Harass Or Assault Others Under New Policy
-
‘White Only’ Enclaves Are Hospice For White Supremacy
-
Ex-NYPD Chief Files Explosive Lawsuit Against Mayor Adams
-
‘What Up, My Nazi’: Fox News Hosts Mock ‘The Blacks’ By Reclaiming The ‘Nazi’ Pejorative
-
Shannon Sharpe Settles Rape Lawsuit with Accuser