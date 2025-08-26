The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Updated Aug. 26, 2025, 11:45 A.M.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqeD51qiyyAIllinois has become the center of a national debate on bail reform following new White House executive orders aimed at rolling back policies that eliminate cash bail. On August 25, President Donald Trump signed orders directing the federal government to withhold funding from jurisdictions that release suspects without requiring bond. Trump argues that cash bail is necessary to keep communities safe and prevent released suspects from committing new crimes.

Illinois, which fully eliminated cash bail through the 2022 Pretrial Fairness Act, has not seen the surge in crime critics predicted. Researchers report that crime rates have remained stable or even declined. University of Chicago researcher Alison Siegler said, “All the evidence I’ve seen points to positive outcomes since Illinois eliminated cash bail. It’s really clear from the data that things have gotten better, not worse.”

Under Illinois’ system, judges may still hold defendants charged with serious crimes if they are deemed dangerous or a flight risk. Most others are released on the promise to appear in court rather than paying a cash bond. Loyola University Chicago data shows the rate of defendants failing to appear has slightly decreased from 25% to 23%.

Love News? Get more! Join the WOLB Talk 1010 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Experts say the law has created a more deliberate detention process. Bond hearings now require substantive arguments from prosecutors, sometimes lasting up to an hour, compared with the minutes they used to take. Loyola researcher Don Stemen noted that before reform, roughly 60% of defendants charged with serious crimes were released on bond; now only about 50% are.

Critics argue that higher standards for detention limit prosecutorial discretion, while defenders say the system ensures that only those who truly pose a risk are jailed pretrial. Stemen added, “It benefits that system in that we are only spending our dollars on detention for people who need it. Not all people charged with a crime are risks to public safety or a risk of flight.”

Illinois’ experience suggests that eliminating cash bail does not automatically endanger public safety, challenging claims driving the new federal crackdown.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

From politics to weather, keep scrolling for some of the major news stories we have witnessed in 2025.

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025 was originally published on 92q.com

1. What is cashless bail and why is Trump eliminating it? 2. TikTok faces scrutiny after video emerges noting mental health concerns 3. Everything we know as Hurricane Erin moves north 4. Navy loses another fighter jet during training exercise 5. What to know as Target changes CEO amid reported sales decline 6. Trump calls for resignation of Federal Reserve governor 7. Six Republican-led states now sending National Guard troops to D.C. 8. Trump says he’ll sign executive order aimed at eliminating mail-in ballots 9. Trump pushes Putin-Zelenskyy meeting, Texas redistricting likely to pass, more 10. Trump tells Zelenskyy ceasefire isn’t needed for peace deal 11. Zelenskyy meet in Oval Office, speak to reporters 12. National Guard members in D.C. “may be armed” but won’t be making arrests, White House says 13. Hurricane Erin strengthens in the Atlantic 14. D.C. sues Trump administration over federal takeover of district’s police 15. Dozens of arrests in D.C., Gavin Newsom announces redistricting plans, more 16. Report highlights unprecedented temperatures, precipitation in 2024 17. Spirit Airlines warns of “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business 18. Trump demands homeless leave Washington, D.C., advocate responds 19. Trump delays China tariff deadline for another 90 days 20. Fact-checking Trump’s D.C. crime claims ahead of news conference 21. OpenAI releases ChatGPT-5 to the public 22. 5 soldiers shot in Fort Stewart military base incident, officials say 23. Student loan interest resumes for millions enrolled in SAVE repayment plan 24. Trump says he’s ordered the firing of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner 25. Trump raising tariffs on Canadian imports to 35% 26. Magnitude updated to 8.7 for earthquake off Russian coast 27. Ghislaine Maxwell offers to testify before Congress 28. Trump says he stopped talking to Epstein after he “stole people that work for me” 29. New details on NYC shooting rampage suspect 30. NYPD officer among 4 dead after deadly NYC shooting rampage, officials confirm 31. Trump, EU announce trade deal as Aug. 1 tariff deadline looms 32. Passengers react after Southwest flight makes aggressive maneuver to avoid collision 33. Janitor accused of helping New Orleans inmates escape pleads not guilty 34. Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release, 2nd judge limits ICE from immediately detaining him 35. Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison for murders of Idaho students 36. Trump tries to shift focus from Epstein files to Obama “treason” claims 37. Ex-officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case sentenced to 33 months in prison 38. White House shuts down LGBTQ+ youth suicide and crisis hotline 39. White House expects more trade deals as Aug. 1 deadline approaches 40. What to know about bill that would cut $9.4 billion in funds for public broadcasting, aid programs 41. Everything we know about how Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” bolsters ICE 42. TSA dropping shoe-removal requirement at U.S. airports 43. Camp Mystic confirms 27 children and counselors were killed in Texas flash floods 44. Skydiving plane crashes in New Jersey, several hospitalized 45. Hakeem Jeffries wraps record-breaking House floor speech before Trump budget bill vote 46. Supreme Court takes up case on bans for transgender athletes in girls and women’s sports 47. Trump budget bill stalls in House 48. Sean “Diddy” Combs denied bail, will remain detained before October sentencing 49. Trump announces U.S. trade deal with Vietnam 50. Trump says Israel has agreed to Gaza ceasefire conditions, here’s what we know 51. Split verdict in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial 52. Senate passes Trump budget bill after Vance casts tie-breaking vote 53. Trump administration claims Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish and Israeli students 54. Senate puts taxes on solar and wind energy projects in Trump budget bill 55. Trump says he’s not planning to extend July 9 global tariff deadline 56. Everything we know about the Senate “vote-a-rama” on Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” 57. White House reacts to resuming trade talks with Canada 58. Breaking down the “vote-a-rama” on proposed amendments for Trump’s budget bill 59. President Trump declares victory after Supreme Court surrenders some of judicial branch’s own power 60. Supreme Court releases wave of major decisions, paving the way for Trump’s agenda 61. Senate set to vote on Trump budget bill amendments as fears of Medicaid cuts grow 62. What Trump’s looming global tariff deadline could mean for Americans 63. Trump aggressively pushes back against early intel report on U.S. damage to Iranian nuclear sites 64. Supreme Court allows Trump administration to deport people to third countries for now 65. Stocks rise after Iran’s retaliatory strikes on U.S. base in Qatar 66. ran says it launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East 67. Why the State Department is warning U.S. citizens around the world 68. New images may show damage by Trump’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites 69. Oklahoma City Thunder beat Pacers 103-91 to win franchise’s first title since Seattle move 70. Inside the complex U.S. mission in Iran dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer” 71. U.S. bombs 3 Iranian nuclear targets, Trump announces 72. Social Security on track to run out of money for full payouts by 2034, report finds 73. SpaceX Starship upper stage blows up 74. Karen Read emerges from courthouse to cheers, speaks after acquittal 75. FEMA cuts are overwhelmingly impacting areas that Trump won 76. Oil prices soar as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies 77. Lawmakers move to limit Trump’s war powers as Middle East conflict escalates 78. Everything we know about Israel, Iran and where Trump stands on the conflict 79. Senate Republicans propose Medicaid changes in Trump budget bill 80. Trump administration reverses order pausing ICE raids at farms and hotels, report says 81. Senate Republicans release new details on Trump budget bill 82. Top Bukele aides blocked U.S. extraditions of MS-13 leaders, ProPublica reports 83. Trump orders ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities 84. Gov. Tim Walz, other officials speak after arrest in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers 85. “No Kings” demonstrators protest President Trump during Army parade 86. Oil prices spike as Israel and Iran target each other 87. Trump administration revokes legal status from over 500,000 migrants 88. Trump ending Biden-era parole program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela 89. U.S. on high alert amid possible Israeli operation against Iran 90. More FEMA officials step down as hurricane season gets underway 91. Air India plane’s tail lands on hospital after deadly crash 92. RFK Jr. removes all 17 members of CDC vaccine panel 93. RFK Jr. removes all 17 members of CDC vaccine panel 94. Anti-ICE protest erupts near DOJ building in D.C. over union leader’s detention 95. Barbara becomes first hurricane of 2025 season to form in Pacific Ocean 96. Immigration raids spark outrage in Los Angeles 97. Trump distances himself from Musk, his companies 98. Kilmar Abrego Garcia brought back to U.S. to face criminal charges 99. Big companies pull back on Pride Month sponsorships, impacting celebrations 100. Trump budget bill would leave almost 11 million without health insurance, federal agency says 101. Trump Reinstates Travel Ban Targeting Over a Dozen Nations 102. Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum officially double 103. Musk torches Trump budget bill, calls it “a disgusting abomination” 104. Meta signs 20-year nuclear power deal to meet AI demands 105. Boulder mall attack suspect faces federal hate crimes charge 106. Sweeping Trump tariffs struck down by federal court 107. Elon Musk bids farewell to DOGE 108. Trump to pardon Chrisleys, reality TV stars convicted of fraud, tax evasion 109. Trump seeks to end all federal contracts with Harvard 110. Trump weighs redistributing Harvard money to trade schools 111. Trump bans Harvard from enrolling international students, Noem calls it a warning to other schools 112. Trump administration looks to end protections for migrant children in U.S. custody 113. Budget bill includes $1,000 for newborns that would be deposited in “Trump Accounts” 114. Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood 115. “Tush Push” survives potential NFL ban 116. FDA makes controversial changes to COVID-19 vaccine framework 117. NTSB investigating deadly Brooklyn Bridge crash 118. Louisiana governor says he’s lost faith in sheriff’s office after New Orleans jailbreak 119. Joe Biden Diagnosed with Aggressive Prostate Cancer 120. President Trump announces new drug pricing plan 121. Trump makes trade deal with China 122. Cardinal Robert Prevost of U.S. announced as new pope, takes name Leo XIV 123. Don’t have a Real ID? Here’s what you need to prepare for before flying 124. Millions of Americans brace for federal student loan collections to resume 125. DHS to pay immigrants in US illegally $1K to self deport 126. Trump’s First 100 Days: A Climate and Governance Crisis 127. Elon Musk to step back from work in Trump administration 128. Trump considers ‘baby bonus’ to boost birth rate 129. Trump administration will resume collections on defaulted student loans 130. Trump says he’ll reduce tariffs against China “substantially” 131. Pope Francis dies at age 88 132. Sen. Van Hollen says Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved from CECOT prison, contradicting DOJ 133. Active Shooter Reported on FSU Campus in Tallahassee; Suspect in Custody, Multiple People Hospitalized 134. Blue Origin’s first all-female flight launches with Gayle King 135. U.S. stock futures rise despite confusion over Trump tariff exemption for electronics 136. Six Killed in Hudson River Helicopter Crash Near Jersey City 137. Trump Raises China Tariffs to 125%, Announces 90-Day Pause for Other Nations 138. “Hands off!” rallies across U.S. protest Trump administration policies 139. Stock market losses intensify after China matches Trump tariffs 140. Trump delays TikTok ban again 141. Global stock markets tumble after Trump’s tariffs news 142. Trump announces 10% baseline tariff on all countries 143. Trump’s tariffs will go into effect immediately after announcement, White House says 144. Watch: Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech with 24-hour Trump protest 145. White House confirms recent firings of 50 U.S. attorneys and deputies 146. Trump says he’s considering ways to serve a third term as president 147. More than 1,000 dead in severe earthquake 148. Trump moves to revoke collective bargaining rights for most federal workers 149. TikTok faces U.S. ban deadline: What happens after April 5? 150. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will cut thousands of jobs 151. FBI creates task force to investigate Tesla threats 152. DOJ defends deportations to El Salvador, Elon Musk meets with Pentagon officials 153. Could DoorDash’s Klarna payment plan move signal recession fears? 154. Boston Celtics sold to group led by William Chisholm, Sixth Street for $6.1B 155. Trump to sign executive order to start dismantling Department of Education 156. Judge blocks Trump order banning transgender people from military service 157. NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore return after 286 days in space 158. Trump deportations challenged in court 159. Wildfires, tornadoes sparked by storm system that killed at least 40 across U.S. 160. Trump considers four bids to buy TikTok as deadline for deal looms 161. Johns Hopkins University says it’s laying off 2,200 due to USAID funding cuts 162. Senate passes short-term funding bill, averting a government shutdown 163. American Airlines passenger plane erupting in flames 164. USDA cuts funding for school, food bank programs 165. “Stranded” astronauts’ return delayed again after SpaceX mission scrubbed 166. Social Security Administration plans to take back overpayments to Americans 167. Trump administration to roll back Biden-era environmental protections 168. Measles on the rise in U.S. with infections reported in 15 states 169. Department of Education slashing nearly 50% of workforce 170. Inflation rises by 2.8% in February 171. 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to U.S. take effect 172. Southwest Airlines To Start Charging For Checked Bags 173. U.S. stocks plunge as Americans worry about a recession 174. DC removes Black Lives Matter plaza 175. X Down, Elon Musk says its a massive cyberattack 176. The government tries to avoid a shutdown 177. Stocks take another tumble after Trump’s weekend comments on inflation 178. South Carolina man executed via firing squad, first in 15 years 179. New Trump executive orders expected as he threatens reciprocal tariffs on Canada 180. Experts warn of lasting immune effects as measles outbreak spreads 181. President Trump pauses Mexico and Canada tariffs until April 2 182. Trump expected to issue executive order to eliminate Education Department 183. Trump addresses Congress 184. Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada take effect 185. Trump signs executive order making English the official language of the US 186. Heated Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in Oval Office 187. Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for transgender people 188. 3 injured in flight from Maryland after plane crashes in Vermont 189. Egg prices will rise more than 40% this year: USDA 190. Federal employees suing Elon Musk over tasks email 191. Dan Bongino named FBI deputy director 192. Luigi Mangione makes first court appearance of 2025 193. Pope Francis remains in critical condition with early kidney failure, Vatican says 194. Trump declares Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations 195. Delta offers $30,000 to passengers who survived Toronto plane crash 196. Two people dead after mid-air plane crash at southern Arizona airport 197. Trump administration gives schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money 198. Delta plane crash landed and flipped at Toronto airport caught on camera 199. Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) is makes a push to gain access to an IRS system 200. 15,000 IRS workers facing potential layoffs in the middle of tax season 201. Two killed in small plane crash in Atlanta 202. Army bans transgender people from enlisting, halts gender transition procedures 203. Tony Buzbee drops civil lawsuit alleging rape against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs 204. Andrew Lester enters guilty plea to lesser charge in shooting of Ralph Yarl 205. TikTok Is Back on U.S. App Stores—For Now 206. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as HHS secretary in 52-48 vote 207. Navy investigating fighter jet crash off San Diego 208. Private Jet Collides At Arizona Airport 209. ‘Gulf Of America’ Arrives on Google Maps 210. The Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl 211. Judge blocks DOGE from accessing Treasury data after lawsuit against Trump administration 212. Trump appoints controversial NOAA head 213. Judge temporarily blocks 2,200 USAID workers from being put on leave 214. Trump says he’s revoking Biden’s security clearance 215. Shoppers report paying fees to receive their international packages 216. Small plane crashes in Alaska, all 10 dead 217. President Trump signs executive order banning transgender athletes in sports 218. Rep. Al Green is filing new impeachment articles against Trump 219. USPS now says it will accept international mail from China and Hong Kong 220. President Trump considering dismantling Department of Education 221. Trump imposes Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China; Canada retaliates 222. Plane crashes in Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood 223. American Airlines flight collides with helicopter in Washington, D.C. 224. White House rescinds federal aid freeze 225. Federal judge blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants 226. White House orders freeze on all federal financial assistance 227. Target Scales Back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts 228. Judge blocks Donald Trump’s plan to end US birthright citizenship 229. Trump administration directs all federal DEI staff be put on leave 230. Trump pardons Capitol rioter and signs a series of executive actions 231. Biden pardons family members minutes before Trump sworn in 232. Donald Trump Is Sworn in as 47th U.S. President 233. Biden issues preemptive pardons for Milley, Fauci and Jan. 6 committee members 234. TikTok begins restoring after Trump comments less than 24 hours after going dark in U.S. 235. TikTok goes dark as U.S. ban takes effect 236. Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban 237. President Joe Biden’s farewell address to the nation warns of an oligarchy 238. Israel & Hamas agree to ceasefire deal 239. Texas man charged with stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark 240. Supreme Court hears arguments on TikTok ban 241. Judge Juan Merchan has sentenced Donald Trump to unconditional discharge in hush money cas 242. Former President Jimmy Carter honored in Washington, D.C. 243. Fast-moving Pacific Palisades fire grows to more than 2,900 acres 244. Trump says he plans to change Gulf of Mexico’s name to “Gulf of America” 245. First bird flu-related human death reported in Louisiana 246. Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation 247. Apple to pay $95M to settle lawsuit accusing Siri of eavesdropping 248. Georgia judges takes his own life in courtroom 249. 10 hurt in shooting in Queens, NY 250. 10 dead, dozens injured in New Orleans truck ‘terrorist attack’