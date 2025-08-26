Listen Live
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Published on August 26, 2025

White House with ominous clouds

Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

Updated Aug. 26, 2025, 11:45 A.M.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqeD51qiyyAIllinois has become the center of a national debate on bail reform following new White House executive orders aimed at rolling back policies that eliminate cash bail. On August 25, President Donald Trump signed orders directing the federal government to withhold funding from jurisdictions that release suspects without requiring bond. Trump argues that cash bail is necessary to keep communities safe and prevent released suspects from committing new crimes.

Illinois, which fully eliminated cash bail through the 2022 Pretrial Fairness Act, has not seen the surge in crime critics predicted. Researchers report that crime rates have remained stable or even declined. University of Chicago researcher Alison Siegler said, “All the evidence I’ve seen points to positive outcomes since Illinois eliminated cash bail. It’s really clear from the data that things have gotten better, not worse.”

Under Illinois’ system, judges may still hold defendants charged with serious crimes if they are deemed dangerous or a flight risk. Most others are released on the promise to appear in court rather than paying a cash bond. Loyola University Chicago data shows the rate of defendants failing to appear has slightly decreased from 25% to 23%.

Experts say the law has created a more deliberate detention process. Bond hearings now require substantive arguments from prosecutors, sometimes lasting up to an hour, compared with the minutes they used to take. Loyola researcher Don Stemen noted that before reform, roughly 60% of defendants charged with serious crimes were released on bond; now only about 50% are.

Critics argue that higher standards for detention limit prosecutorial discretion, while defenders say the system ensures that only those who truly pose a risk are jailed pretrial. Stemen added, “It benefits that system in that we are only spending our dollars on detention for people who need it. Not all people charged with a crime are risks to public safety or a risk of flight.”

Illinois’ experience suggests that eliminating cash bail does not automatically endanger public safety, challenging claims driving the new federal crackdown.

From politics to weather, keep scrolling for some of the major news stories we have witnessed in 2025.

 

1. What is cashless bail and why is Trump eliminating it?

2. TikTok faces scrutiny after video emerges noting mental health concerns

3. Everything we know as Hurricane Erin moves north

4. Navy loses another fighter jet during training exercise

5. What to know as Target changes CEO amid reported sales decline

6. Trump calls for resignation of Federal Reserve governor

7. Six Republican-led states now sending National Guard troops to D.C.

8. Trump says he’ll sign executive order aimed at eliminating mail-in ballots

9. Trump pushes Putin-Zelenskyy meeting, Texas redistricting likely to pass, more

10. Trump tells Zelenskyy ceasefire isn’t needed for peace deal

11. Zelenskyy meet in Oval Office, speak to reporters

12. National Guard members in D.C. “may be armed” but won’t be making arrests, White House says

13. Hurricane Erin strengthens in the Atlantic

14. D.C. sues Trump administration over federal takeover of district’s police

15. Dozens of arrests in D.C., Gavin Newsom announces redistricting plans, more

16. Report highlights unprecedented temperatures, precipitation in 2024

17. Spirit Airlines warns of “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business

18. Trump demands homeless leave Washington, D.C., advocate responds

19. Trump delays China tariff deadline for another 90 days

20. Fact-checking Trump’s D.C. crime claims ahead of news conference

21. OpenAI releases ChatGPT-5 to the public

22. 5 soldiers shot in Fort Stewart military base incident, officials say

23. Student loan interest resumes for millions enrolled in SAVE repayment plan

24. Trump says he’s ordered the firing of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner

25. Trump raising tariffs on Canadian imports to 35%

26. Magnitude updated to 8.7 for earthquake off Russian coast

27. Ghislaine Maxwell offers to testify before Congress

28. Trump says he stopped talking to Epstein after he “stole people that work for me”

29. New details on NYC shooting rampage suspect

30. NYPD officer among 4 dead after deadly NYC shooting rampage, officials confirm

31. Trump, EU announce trade deal as Aug. 1 tariff deadline looms

32. Passengers react after Southwest flight makes aggressive maneuver to avoid collision

33. Janitor accused of helping New Orleans inmates escape pleads not guilty

34. Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release, 2nd judge limits ICE from immediately detaining him

35. Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison for murders of Idaho students

36. Trump tries to shift focus from Epstein files to Obama “treason” claims

37. Ex-officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case sentenced to 33 months in prison

38. White House shuts down LGBTQ+ youth suicide and crisis hotline

39. White House expects more trade deals as Aug. 1 deadline approaches

40. What to know about bill that would cut $9.4 billion in funds for public broadcasting, aid programs

41. Everything we know about how Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” bolsters ICE

42. TSA dropping shoe-removal requirement at U.S. airports

43. Camp Mystic confirms 27 children and counselors were killed in Texas flash floods

44. Skydiving plane crashes in New Jersey, several hospitalized

45. Hakeem Jeffries wraps record-breaking House floor speech before Trump budget bill vote

46. Supreme Court takes up case on bans for transgender athletes in girls and women’s sports

47. Trump budget bill stalls in House

48. Sean “Diddy” Combs denied bail, will remain detained before October sentencing

49. Trump announces U.S. trade deal with Vietnam

50. Trump says Israel has agreed to Gaza ceasefire conditions, here’s what we know

51. Split verdict in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial

52. Senate passes Trump budget bill after Vance casts tie-breaking vote

53. Trump administration claims Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish and Israeli students

54. Senate puts taxes on solar and wind energy projects in Trump budget bill

55. Trump says he’s not planning to extend July 9 global tariff deadline

56. Everything we know about the Senate “vote-a-rama” on Trump’s “big, beautiful bill”

57. White House reacts to resuming trade talks with Canada

58. Breaking down the “vote-a-rama” on proposed amendments for Trump’s budget bill

59. President Trump declares victory after Supreme Court surrenders some of judicial branch’s own power

60. Supreme Court releases wave of major decisions, paving the way for Trump’s agenda

61. Senate set to vote on Trump budget bill amendments as fears of Medicaid cuts grow

62. What Trump’s looming global tariff deadline could mean for Americans

63. Trump aggressively pushes back against early intel report on U.S. damage to Iranian nuclear sites

64. Supreme Court allows Trump administration to deport people to third countries for now

65. Stocks rise after Iran’s retaliatory strikes on U.S. base in Qatar

66. ran says it launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East

67. Why the State Department is warning U.S. citizens around the world

68. New images may show damage by Trump’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites

69. Oklahoma City Thunder beat Pacers 103-91 to win franchise’s first title since Seattle move

70. Inside the complex U.S. mission in Iran dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer”

71. U.S. bombs 3 Iranian nuclear targets, Trump announces

72. Social Security on track to run out of money for full payouts by 2034, report finds

73. SpaceX Starship upper stage blows up

74. Karen Read emerges from courthouse to cheers, speaks after acquittal

75. FEMA cuts are overwhelmingly impacting areas that Trump won

76. Oil prices soar as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies

77. Lawmakers move to limit Trump’s war powers as Middle East conflict escalates

78. Everything we know about Israel, Iran and where Trump stands on the conflict

79. Senate Republicans propose Medicaid changes in Trump budget bill

80. Trump administration reverses order pausing ICE raids at farms and hotels, report says

81. Senate Republicans release new details on Trump budget bill

82. Top Bukele aides blocked U.S. extraditions of MS-13 leaders, ProPublica reports

83. Trump orders ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities

84. Gov. Tim Walz, other officials speak after arrest in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers

85. “No Kings” demonstrators protest President Trump during Army parade

86. Oil prices spike as Israel and Iran target each other

87. Trump administration revokes legal status from over 500,000 migrants

88. Trump ending Biden-era parole program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela

89. U.S. on high alert amid possible Israeli operation against Iran

90. More FEMA officials step down as hurricane season gets underway

91. Air India plane’s tail lands on hospital after deadly crash

92. RFK Jr. removes all 17 members of CDC vaccine panel

93. RFK Jr. removes all 17 members of CDC vaccine panel

94. Anti-ICE protest erupts near DOJ building in D.C. over union leader’s detention

95. Barbara becomes first hurricane of 2025 season to form in Pacific Ocean

96. Immigration raids spark outrage in Los Angeles

97. Trump distances himself from Musk, his companies

98. Kilmar Abrego Garcia brought back to U.S. to face criminal charges

99. Big companies pull back on Pride Month sponsorships, impacting celebrations

100. Trump budget bill would leave almost 11 million without health insurance, federal agency says

101. Trump Reinstates Travel Ban Targeting Over a Dozen Nations

102. Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum officially double

103. Musk torches Trump budget bill, calls it “a disgusting abomination”

104. Meta signs 20-year nuclear power deal to meet AI demands

105. Boulder mall attack suspect faces federal hate crimes charge

106. Sweeping Trump tariffs struck down by federal court

107. Elon Musk bids farewell to DOGE

108. Trump to pardon Chrisleys, reality TV stars convicted of fraud, tax evasion

109. Trump seeks to end all federal contracts with Harvard

110. Trump weighs redistributing Harvard money to trade schools

111. Trump bans Harvard from enrolling international students, Noem calls it a warning to other schools

112. Trump administration looks to end protections for migrant children in U.S. custody

113. Budget bill includes $1,000 for newborns that would be deposited in “Trump Accounts”

114. Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood

115. “Tush Push” survives potential NFL ban

116. FDA makes controversial changes to COVID-19 vaccine framework

117. NTSB investigating deadly Brooklyn Bridge crash

118. Louisiana governor says he’s lost faith in sheriff’s office after New Orleans jailbreak

119. Joe Biden Diagnosed with Aggressive Prostate Cancer

120. President Trump announces new drug pricing plan

121. Trump makes trade deal with China

122. Cardinal Robert Prevost of U.S. announced as new pope, takes name Leo XIV

123. Don’t have a Real ID? Here’s what you need to prepare for before flying

124. Millions of Americans brace for federal student loan collections to resume

125. DHS to pay immigrants in US illegally $1K to self deport

126. Trump’s First 100 Days: A Climate and Governance Crisis

127. Elon Musk to step back from work in Trump administration

128. Trump considers ‘baby bonus’ to boost birth rate

129. Trump administration will resume collections on defaulted student loans

130. Trump says he’ll reduce tariffs against China “substantially”

131. Pope Francis dies at age 88

132. Sen. Van Hollen says Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved from CECOT prison, contradicting DOJ

133. Active Shooter Reported on FSU Campus in Tallahassee; Suspect in Custody, Multiple People Hospitalized

134. Blue Origin’s first all-female flight launches with Gayle King

135. U.S. stock futures rise despite confusion over Trump tariff exemption for electronics

136. Six Killed in Hudson River Helicopter Crash Near Jersey City

137. Trump Raises China Tariffs to 125%, Announces 90-Day Pause for Other Nations

138. “Hands off!” rallies across U.S. protest Trump administration policies

139. Stock market losses intensify after China matches Trump tariffs

140. Trump delays TikTok ban again

141. Global stock markets tumble after Trump’s tariffs news

142. Trump announces 10% baseline tariff on all countries

143. Trump’s tariffs will go into effect immediately after announcement, White House says

144. Watch: Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech with 24-hour Trump protest

145. White House confirms recent firings of 50 U.S. attorneys and deputies

146. Trump says he’s considering ways to serve a third term as president

147. More than 1,000 dead in severe earthquake

148. Trump moves to revoke collective bargaining rights for most federal workers

149. TikTok faces U.S. ban deadline: What happens after April 5?

150. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will cut thousands of jobs

151. FBI creates task force to investigate Tesla threats

152. DOJ defends deportations to El Salvador, Elon Musk meets with Pentagon officials

153. Could DoorDash’s Klarna payment plan move signal recession fears?

154. Boston Celtics sold to group led by William Chisholm, Sixth Street for $6.1B

155. Trump to sign executive order to start dismantling Department of Education

156. Judge blocks Trump order banning transgender people from military service

157. NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore return after 286 days in space

158. Trump deportations challenged in court

159. Wildfires, tornadoes sparked by storm system that killed at least 40 across U.S.

160. Trump considers four bids to buy TikTok as deadline for deal looms

161. Johns Hopkins University says it’s laying off 2,200 due to USAID funding cuts

162. Senate passes short-term funding bill, averting a government shutdown

163. American Airlines passenger plane erupting in flames

164. USDA cuts funding for school, food bank programs

165. “Stranded” astronauts’ return delayed again after SpaceX mission scrubbed

166. Social Security Administration plans to take back overpayments to Americans

167. Trump administration to roll back Biden-era environmental protections

168. Measles on the rise in U.S. with infections reported in 15 states

169. Department of Education slashing nearly 50% of workforce

170. Inflation rises by 2.8% in February

171. 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to U.S. take effect

172. Southwest Airlines To Start Charging For Checked Bags

173. U.S. stocks plunge as Americans worry about a recession

174. DC removes Black Lives Matter plaza

175. X Down, Elon Musk says its a massive cyberattack

176. The government tries to avoid a shutdown

177. Stocks take another tumble after Trump’s weekend comments on inflation

178. South Carolina man executed via firing squad, first in 15 years

179. New Trump executive orders expected as he threatens reciprocal tariffs on Canada

180. Experts warn of lasting immune effects as measles outbreak spreads

181. President Trump pauses Mexico and Canada tariffs until April 2

182. Trump expected to issue executive order to eliminate Education Department

183. Trump addresses Congress

184. Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada take effect

185. Trump signs executive order making English the official language of the US

186. Heated Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in Oval Office

187. Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for transgender people

188. 3 injured in flight from Maryland after plane crashes in Vermont

189. Egg prices will rise more than 40% this year: USDA

190. Federal employees suing Elon Musk over tasks email

191. Dan Bongino named FBI deputy director

192. Luigi Mangione makes first court appearance of 2025

193. Pope Francis remains in critical condition with early kidney failure, Vatican says

194. Trump declares Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

195. Delta offers $30,000 to passengers who survived Toronto plane crash

196. Two people dead after mid-air plane crash at southern Arizona airport

197. Trump administration gives schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money

198. Delta plane crash landed and flipped at Toronto airport caught on camera

199. Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) is makes a push to gain access to an IRS system

200. 15,000 IRS workers facing potential layoffs in the middle of tax season

201. Two killed in small plane crash in Atlanta

202. Army bans transgender people from enlisting, halts gender transition procedures

203. Tony Buzbee drops civil lawsuit alleging rape against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

204. Andrew Lester enters guilty plea to lesser charge in shooting of Ralph Yarl

205. TikTok Is Back on U.S. App Stores—For Now

206. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as HHS secretary in 52-48 vote

207. Navy investigating fighter jet crash off San Diego

208. Private Jet Collides At Arizona Airport

209. ‘Gulf Of America’ Arrives on Google Maps

210. The Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl

211. Judge blocks DOGE from accessing Treasury data after lawsuit against Trump administration

212. Trump appoints controversial NOAA head

213. Judge temporarily blocks 2,200 USAID workers from being put on leave

214. Trump says he’s revoking Biden’s security clearance

215. Shoppers report paying fees to receive their international packages

216. Small plane crashes in Alaska, all 10 dead

217. President Trump signs executive order banning transgender athletes in sports

218. Rep. Al Green is filing new impeachment articles against Trump

219. USPS now says it will accept international mail from China and Hong Kong

220. President Trump considering dismantling Department of Education

221. Trump imposes Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China; Canada retaliates

222. Plane crashes in Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood

223. American Airlines flight collides with helicopter in Washington, D.C.

224. White House rescinds federal aid freeze

225. Federal judge blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants

226. White House orders freeze on all federal financial assistance

227. Target Scales Back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts

228. Judge blocks Donald Trump’s plan to end US birthright citizenship

229. Trump administration directs all federal DEI staff be put on leave

230. Trump pardons Capitol rioter and signs a series of executive actions

231. Biden pardons family members minutes before Trump sworn in

232. Donald Trump Is Sworn in as 47th U.S. President

233. Biden issues preemptive pardons for Milley, Fauci and Jan. 6 committee members

234. TikTok begins restoring after Trump comments less than 24 hours after going dark in U.S.

235. TikTok goes dark as U.S. ban takes effect

236. Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban

237. President Joe Biden’s farewell address to the nation warns of an oligarchy

238. Israel & Hamas agree to ceasefire deal

239. Texas man charged with stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark

240. Supreme Court hears arguments on TikTok ban

241. Judge Juan Merchan has sentenced Donald Trump to unconditional discharge in hush money cas

242. Former President Jimmy Carter honored in Washington, D.C.

243. Fast-moving Pacific Palisades fire grows to more than 2,900 acres

244. Trump says he plans to change Gulf of Mexico’s name to “Gulf of America”

245. First bird flu-related human death reported in Louisiana

246. Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation

247. Apple to pay $95M to settle lawsuit accusing Siri of eavesdropping

248. Georgia judges takes his own life in courtroom

249. 10 hurt in shooting in Queens, NY

250. 10 dead, dozens injured in New Orleans truck ‘terrorist attack’

