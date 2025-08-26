What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Updated Aug. 26, 2025, 12:00 p.m.
A contract dispute between Johns Hopkins Medicine and UnitedHealthcare has left nearly 60,000 patients in the Maryland region without in-network coverage as of Monday.
The agreement’s expiration affects Johns Hopkins facilities in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., which are now considered out-of-network for patients with UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored plans, Individual Family Plans, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid. Johns Hopkins facilities in Florida are not impacted.
The two sides had been negotiating for months but failed to reach a new deal. UnitedHealthcare said Johns Hopkins demanded terms that would raise costs for members and employers.
“Despite our repeated efforts to compromise, Johns Hopkins Medicine maintained its demands for contractual provisions that would harm employers as well as our members,” UnitedHealthcare said in a statement.
Johns Hopkins disputed that claim, saying it has sought to strengthen patient protections and improve access to care. “Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to reach an agreement with United that puts patients ahead of profits,” the health system said.
Both organizations said they will continue negotiating.
Patients with UnitedHealthcare will now face higher out-of-network costs if they choose Johns Hopkins providers or hospitals. Those undergoing active or long-term treatments, such as cancer care or transplants, may qualify for continuity-of-care exceptions, which would temporarily allow them to remain covered.
UnitedHealthcare said patients enrolled in the Veterans Affairs Community Care Network will not be affected. Patients can call the number on the back of their insurance card to confirm what services are covered.
Johns Hopkins has pledged to keep negotiating, while UnitedHealthcare said it remains hopeful for a quick resolution. Until then, tens of thousands of patients across the region face uncertainty about where they can receive affordable care.
Stay informed with the latest updates from Baltimore in 2025.
