What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Published on August 26, 2025

Baltimore City Hall

Source: ANDREY DENISYUK / Getty

Updated Aug. 26, 2025, 12:00 p.m.

A contract dispute between Johns Hopkins Medicine and UnitedHealthcare has left nearly 60,000 patients in the Maryland region without in-network coverage as of Monday.

The agreement’s expiration affects Johns Hopkins facilities in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., which are now considered out-of-network for patients with UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored plans, Individual Family Plans, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid. Johns Hopkins facilities in Florida are not impacted.

The two sides had been negotiating for months but failed to reach a new deal. UnitedHealthcare said Johns Hopkins demanded terms that would raise costs for members and employers.

“Despite our repeated efforts to compromise, Johns Hopkins Medicine maintained its demands for contractual provisions that would harm employers as well as our members,” UnitedHealthcare said in a statement.

Johns Hopkins disputed that claim, saying it has sought to strengthen patient protections and improve access to care.  “Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to reach an agreement with United that puts patients ahead of profits,” the health system said.

Both organizations said they will continue negotiating.

Patients with UnitedHealthcare will now face higher out-of-network costs if they choose Johns Hopkins providers or hospitals. Those undergoing active or long-term treatments, such as cancer care or transplants, may qualify for continuity-of-care exceptions, which would temporarily allow them to remain covered.

UnitedHealthcare said patients enrolled in the Veterans Affairs Community Care Network will not be affected. Patients can call the number on the back of their insurance card to confirm what services are covered.

Johns Hopkins has pledged to keep negotiating, while UnitedHealthcare said it remains hopeful for a quick resolution. Until then, tens of thousands of patients across the region face uncertainty about where they can receive affordable care.

Stay informed with the latest updates from Baltimore in 2025. From breaking news to major developments, here are the top stories shaping the city this year.

1. Union for Anne Arundel County bus drivers and aides authorize strike

2. Johns Hopkins, UnitedHealthcare fail to reach deal over insurance coverage

3. Kilmar Abrego Garcia taken into ICE custody in Baltimore

4. Cybersecurity incident at MTA impacts mobility transit service, new bookings unavailable

5. Towson’s rat problem addressed by Baltimore County officials after WJZ report

6. Gov. Wes Moore invites President Trump to Maryland for public safety walk

7. Maryland college student moves into dorm after MHEC restores grant

8. Jewish students, parents, teachers push back against antisemitism allegations at BCPS

9. MDTA says revisions to new Key Bridge could speed construction, limit impact

10. MTA rolls out rules of conduct, new law takes effect in October

11. Body of missing swimmer recovered from Beaver Dam swimming quarry

12. Baltimore residents worried after recent burglaries in Mount Washington

13. BGE asks customers to limit electricity after substation disconnection

14. Baltimore mayor responds after President Trump takes jab at the city

15. Convicted killer of Maryland mother Rachel Morin sentenced to life in prison

16. 4 children, 2 adults killed in Maryland house fire

17. Police investigating mass shooting in Park Heights

18. Former youth pastor facing child sex abuse charges in Baltimore County

19. Anne Arundel County Police expands drone program to enhance safety

20. Baltimore County listed in latest DOJ report of U.S. “sanctuary jurisdictions”

21. Baltimore’s DPW is making “visible progress” for heat protection, report finds

22. Cause of partial downtown building collapse unclear as city officials wait for inspection

23. Baltimore police sends out more patrols to Federal Hill following recent violence

25. Maryland teen drowns after storm pushes him into draining pipe, officials say

26. Baltimore City schools accused of neglecting incidents of antisemitism

27. Howard County passes emergency bill targeting for-profit house parties

28. Maryland patients face uncertainty as Johns Hopkins, UnitedHealthcare clash over insurance coverage

29. 10 hurt, 5 hospitalized after possible hazardous materials incident at Poultry processing plant

30. Baltimore children under 12 ride free onboard MTA buses

31. Video shows chaos as gunfire is heard in Baltimore’s Federal Hill

32. Woman found dead along shoulder of Baltimore Beltway

33. BGE, Pepco customers will save around $3 on monthly energy bill starting in 2026

34. Maryland pastor arrested by ICE agents, community rallies in support

35. Morgan State unveils new off-campus student housing development

36. New Baltimore County Inspector General appointed as current one was rejected

37. Vehicle with body pulled from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

38. Family of Ronald Silver II sues Baltimore over DPW worker’s death

39. Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release, another bars immediate ICE detention

40. Nurses at Baltimore hospital hold 1-day strike over staffing, patient care concerns

41. Baltimore City school board meeting derailed by offensive video

42. Ocean City, Maryland residents reject ordinance that would restrict short-term rentals

43. Baltimore County teachers to see cost of living raise in September under agreement with district

44. Baltimore Ravens’ veterans report to training camp with high expectations

45. Worker dies after getting trapped in trench at Baltimore County construction site

46. Part of York road still closed after major water main break in Baltimore County

47. $200k grant funding approved for new flood warning system in Baltimore

48. 35 cars, two businesses broken into in Baltimore’s Federal Hill, police say

49. Juveniles to be detained if arrested while on ankle monitoring under new DJS guidelines

50. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announces buyout offer for state employees

51. 25 people hospitalized due to suspected overdose in West Baltimore

52. Baltimore Police to share body cam video in fatal shooting of 70-year-old woman

53. DPW to start trash and recycling collections at 5:00 A.M. during summer months

54. Baltimore’s collapsed Key Bridge remains to be demolished this week

55. Marilyn Mosby says she hit rock bottom, criticizes current Baltimore State’s Attorney

56. Maryland joins 19 states suing Trump administration over Medicaid data release to DHS

57. Baltimore City Council President, other leaders demanding end to BGE multi-year rate hikes

58. Baltimore Police officer charged with rape of 16-year-old girl

59. Marilyn Mosby says State’s Attorney Ivan Bates filed complaint against her over Syed case

60. Baltimore County fire chief gives update on house explosion in Rosedale

61. New Maryland state laws to go into effect, including hiring freeze

62. Maryland State Police crack down on multiple illegal car rallies

63. Baltimore Fire union raises concerns over city’s decision to downgrade 4 medic units

64. Ocean City, Maryland’s new beach tent rules cause confusion for visitors

65. Undeground fire in Downtown Baltimore on Saturday under investigation

66. Demolition of last remnants of Francis Scott Key Bridge to begin next month

67. Accusers of ex-Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker left with “stain” of his denial, attorneys say

68. Man dies in Baltimore police custody, prompting investigation

69. Baltimore City Police say woman, 70, lunged with knife before officer shot and killed her

70. Maryland to implement state hiring freeze, buyouts, due to historic fiscal challenge

71. Justice Department asks Abrego Garcia not be released on federal charges

72. Man sentenced to life for murder of 12-year-old Baltimore girl

73. Amtrak train stuck in tunnel without power near Baltimore amid heat wave in Maryland

74. Second quadruple shooting reported in West Baltimore after 2 adults, 2 teens injured

75. Baltimore Mayor Scott signs $4.6 billion budget for fiscal year 2026

76. AFRAM brings sense of community back to Druid Hill for 49th year

77. BOPA has new agreement with Baltimore City, will operate as “Create Baltimore”

78. Baltimore community mourns arabber who was fatally shot by police

79. Baltimore leaders focus on reintegration to keep crime rates down

80. Investigators release body camera footage from deadly police shooting in Dundalk

81. Baltimore gym teacher accused of inappropriately touching students

82. CIAA Tournament To Remain in Baltimore through 2029

83. Suspect dead after Baltimore police shooting leaves officer injured

84. Orioles minor league player Luis Guevara, 19, dies in personal watercraft crash in Florida

85. MTA introduces plan for future of Baltimore’s bus services

86. Suspended Maryland teacher found not guilty of sexually abusing students in partial verdict

87. Maryland releases updates to Tenant’s Bill of Rights, takes effect July 1

88. Baltimore lawyer alleges Meta, Google allowing “squatter networks”

89. Baltimore City Council passes $4.6 billion 2026 budget

90. University of Maryland Medical System sues company over denied service claims

91. Maryland Attorney General Brown preliminary agrees to settlement with Purdue Pharma

92. 1 man dead, 2 other injured after shooting on Maryland I-70

93. Hundreds gather at State capitol in Annapolis for ‘No Kings’ rally

94. Gov. Moore announces relief funding for some BGE customers to help with high energy costs

95. State highway officials say Baltimore Beltway project will reduce congestion along I-695

96. Police investigating Maryland couple accused of killing, hiding the body of a 3-year-old girl

97. Baltimore teacher allegedly choked her neighbor over trash cleanup

98. Maryland man dead, trooper hurt in multi-car crash on I-95

99. Kilmar Abrego Garcia returned to U.S. to face federal criminal charges

100. Maryland could see a spike in health insurance costs in 2026

101. Ground beef distributed in Maryland and around the nation could contain E. Coli

102. Baltimore County approves 4.9% water rate increase

103. Local police warn of uptick in break-ins as summer season approaches

104. Howard County Public Schools cutting more than 120 jobs as school boards slashes budget

105. Diesel Spill from Johns Hopkins Vendor Tanks Sends 2,000 Gallons into Inner Harbor

106. Baltimore Mayor Scott says DOGE cuts are “irresponsible” as Johns Hopkins freezes hiring

107. Baltimore building collapses after truck crashes

108. Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker lists Maryland home for $3.2 million

109. BGE to shift supply costs onto lower-usage months, reducing peak season bills

110. Several new laws go into effect in Maryland

111. 16-year-old convicted of killing classmate at Joppatowne High School

112. WNBA star Caitlin Clark ruled out of Wednesday’s WNBA game in Baltimore

113. Man and woman killed in double shooting in Baltimore on Memorial Day

114. Baltimore Police to increase presence for major holidays and high-profile events

115. Baltimore sees spike in juvenile crime as repeat offenders go unchecked

116. Baltimore’s Jewish community seeks more patrols after Israel Embassy staffers shot

117. Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay is seeing a concerning drop in blue crabs

118. Baltimore police release video of deadly officer shooting

119. Juvenile crime in Baltimore is out of control, City State’s Attorney says

120. Police remind the public to stay vigilant against potential post-storm scams

121. Investigation underway after Police say a County Officer shot man armed with knife

122. 17-year veteran of Baltimore Fire Department dies in skills training session

123. West Baltimore warehouse condemned after Monday fire, faces demolition

124. Fines to increase for Baltimore parking violations

125. Baltimore mother killed on Mother’s Day and her birthday

126. Man killed after exchanging gunfire with officers in North Baltimore, police say

127. Demolition of Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course to begin after 150th Preakness Stakes

128. Justin Tucker released by Baltimore Ravens amid sexual misconduct allegations

129. Baltimore mayor announces summer youth engagement strategy

130. New group aims to revitalize downtown Baltimore

131. Family of man killed by Baltimore County police says he wasn’t violent

132. Baltimore County police investigating scams by pet cremation service

133. Guilty verdict handed to man on trial for Rachel Morin’s murder

134. Trial for Rachel Morin’s accused killer resumes Monday

135. Family seeks police footage of Baltimore County crash that killed a man and 2 children

136. Supreme Court rules U.S. must facilitate return of mistakenly deported Maryland man

137. Baltimore schools votes to prohibit cellphone use

138. U.S. Department of Education pulls millions it committed to Maryland

139. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott touts drop in crime

140. Maryland reparations bill inches forward

141. Ravens Coach John Harbaugh reaches three-year extension to stay in Baltimore through 2028

142. Trial for accused murderer of Rachel Morin set to begin

143. Jane Doe identified in 29-year-old Baltimore County cold case through new DNA technology

144. Family of DPW worker who died of heat exhaustion calls for justice

145. One Year Later: Key Bridge Collapse

146. Baltimore’s Own Derik Queen Calls Game!

147. President Trump singles out Baltimore schools while dismantling Department of Education

148. NTSB to release new information in Key Bridge collapse investigation

149. Baltimore County child murdered on Christmas Eve honored by State Senate

150. Civil lawsuit filed against man convicted in daycare sexual abuse case

151. 5th person pleads guilty in mass shooting in Baltimore’s Brooklyn Homes

152. Baltimore County Police Shooting: Suspect Identified as City School Teacher with Prior Gun Conviction

153. Baltimore County officer released from hospital after last week’s shooting

154. Baltimore residents respond as city ramps up parking enforcement

155. Baltimore County police officer injured in shooting at Catonsville precinct

156. Lawsuit against McDonogh School alleges former dean abused students

157. Family of DPW worker who died on the job speaks out on IG report

158. Pedestrian dies after falling under MTA bus in downtown Baltimore,

159. Maryland resident has case of measles, health department confirms

160. Maryland lawmakers consider tax on sugary drinks

161. Adnan Syed will not have to return to prison for Hae Min Lee’s murder

162. Proposed bill in Maryland would punish parents for some offenses committed by juveniles

163. CIAA tournaments put Baltimore in the spotlight

164. Baltimore County schools approve $2.98 billion budget

165. Anne Arundel County government buildings impacted by cyber incident

166. Morgan State acrobatics and tumbling team goes viral for routine

167. 18-year-old arrested in double shooting near Columbia mall

168. Maryland bill aims to use speed assistance technology for reckless drivers

169. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore appointed for Cohort of Governors

170. 1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting inside Baltimore senior living facility

171. Video shows Amazon delivery driver striking woman, leaving

172. Father sentenced to 65 years for shooting at his child’s birthday inside Maryland mall

173. Proposed bill in Howard County aims to create more affordable housing

174. BGE explains reasons for rising utility rates

175. Baltimore sheriff’s deputies overpaid by millions, OIG report shows

176. Baltimore City leaders aim to hold BGE accountable for rising utility bills

177. Baltimore County schools investigating teacher over social media post allegedly to help ICE

178. Baltimore community mourns death of longtime WBAL Reporter Tim Tooten

179. Man accused of AI impersonation of Pikesville principal indicted

180. Printing error causes Maryland comptroller’s office to send sensitive data to wrong addresses

181. Maryland’s highest court upholds ending statute of limitations on child abuse lawsuits

182. Design for Maryland’s new Key Bridge unveiled, 10 months after tragic collapse

183. Maryland lawmakers introduce legislation to address BGE price increases

184. Ravens fan pleads guilty to attacking Washington Commanders fans

185. Proposed bill would increase speeding fines in Baltimore City

186. Massage therapists accuse Ravens’ Tucker of sexually inappropriate conduct

187. Baltimore area first responders called to DC plane crash site

188. Proposed bill would prevent police from pulling over drivers for certain offenses

189. Daniel Hersl, of disgraced GTTF, granted supervised release

190. Middle River mother charged with murder in the death of her 11-year-old daughter

191. Baltimore DPW’s water and sewer rate hike approved by city’s spending board

192. Baltimore residents report stinky odor

193. Four injured after student attacked at Baltimore high school

194. BGE customers raise concerns over extreme bill increase

195. New bill seeks to find cause of student absenteeism in Baltimore City schools

196. U.S. Supreme Court will not hearing case on Maryland’s strict gun licensing laws

197. 18-year-old charged with murder of woman at Baltimore hotel

198. Security guard shot during altercation at Baltimore McDonald’s

199. Bird flu detected at Maryland poultry farm on Eastern Shore, Maryland officials say

200. $2.9 million allocated for railroad crossing upgrades in Baltimore County after Rosedale collisions

201. Baltimore police investigate man’s death as first homicide of 2025

202. Community mourns 4-year-old’s death at Baltimore County viewing

203. Baltimore State’s Attorney discusses violent repeat offender accountability

204. New Maryland law helps amputees cover special prosthetics

205. Former Pikesville principal sues Baltimore County schools over AI recording

206. Baltimore City DPW hold public meetings on proposed water rate increase

207. Maryland lawmakers to consider cellphone restrictions in schools

208. Marylanders approve of Gov. Wes Moore in Gonzales poll

209. $85 million invested for Highway to Nowhere redevelopment

210. Key Bridge pre-construction phase to begin

211. Maryland leaders strategize Baltimore crime plan

212. Maryland Senator Katherine Klausmeier named as Baltimore County executive,

213. Maryland sees its first major snow storm of the season in January

214. Rapper Lupe Fiasco to serve as hip-hop professor at Johns Hopkins’ Peabody Institute

215. Johnny Olszewski to be sworn into Congress

216. Man accused of killing Rachel Morin wants trial out of Harford County

217. Baltimore’s Camp Small recovering month after massive fire

218. Baltimore County father accused of killing son, injuring 3 others

219. Baltimore police touts decline in violence for second-straight year

Close