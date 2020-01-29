Kobe Bryant
HomeNewsletter

Black Twitter Celebrates Kobe Bryant’s Fatherhood With #GirlDad

Posted January 29, 2020

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Two days after the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, fans and journalists are clearly still grieving. They are also sending out incredibly touching tributes to the basketball legend, including a recent viral video of ESPN’s Elle Duncan.

In the clip, Duncan, who only interview Kobe once, captured a moment where he was beaming about his wife’s when she was eight months pregnant with her daughter.

“I asked him advice on raising girls, as he quite famously had three at the time,” Duncan recounted. “He said, ‘just be grateful that you’ve been given that gift because girls are amazing.’ His third daughter, Bianka, was about a year-and-a-half old at the time, so I asked if he wanted more children. He said that his wife Vanessa really wanted to try again for a boy, but was sort of jokingly concerned that it would be another girl. And I was like, ‘four girls, are you joking? What would you think? How would you feel?’ Without hesitation, he said ‘I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad.’”

My eyes are sweating.

Not surprisingly, this video went viral and the hashtag #GirlDad started trending on social media with fathers posting adorable pictures of themselves with the little girls in their lives.

Take a look at the best Black Twitter #GirlDad photos:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Black Twitter Celebrates Kobe Bryant’s Fatherhood With #GirlDad  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Local
5 itemsAttorney J.Wyndal Gordon
On The LYMS: J.Wyndal Gordon (Attorney) & Barbara…

On The Larry Young Morning Show was attorney J.Wyndal Gordon, Barbara Mellerson, Kenneth Brown, and Miko Baldwin to discuss the…
01.30.20
On The LYMS: BC Exec Johnny “O” Olszewski…

On The Larry Young Morning Show was Baltimore County Executive Johnny “O” Olszewski  and Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones to…
01.29.20
Police Tape
Man Recovering After Early Morning Shooting

Baltimore City police are investigating an early morning shooting Tuesday in downtown Baltimore. It happened around 2:20 a.m. on the…
01.28.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close