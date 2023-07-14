John Lewis’ Undying Legacy: 10 Voting Rights Champions Making ‘Good Trouble’ In 2023

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

As we honor the life and legacy of the esteemed U.S. Rep. John Lewis , a longtime Congressman from Georgia and fearless champion of civil rights and voting equality who died three years ago on July 17, 2020, we must confront the persisting battle to safeguard and enhance these fundamental rights.

Both the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act remain at a standstill. These two crucial pieces of legislation are aiming to safeguard voting rights.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and The Freedom to Vote Act

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act is a proposed law that seeks to strengthen and restore key provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. aims to address the weaknesses created by a 2013 Supreme Court decision and protect the voting rights of all citizens, particularly those who have historically faced discrimination. Despite its significance, the act still faces hurdles in Congress.

The Freedom to Vote Act addresses voter suppression and campaign finance, aiming to expand access, enhance security, and promote fair representation. However, its primary goals are to expand access to voting, strengthen election security measures, and foster fair representation. Yet, it struggles to gain bipartisan support.

Voting rights empower Black individuals to address inequalities, promote justice, and create equal opportunities. Through voting, they can elect representatives who understand the challenges and can make progress when it comes to changing it.

The upcoming election year Historically, the fight for voting rights has been a cornerstone of the civil rights movement . Black activists and leaders have made tremendous sacrifices to secure these fundamental rights. Voting empowers Black people to have a say in decisions that directly impact their lives, communities, and futures. It serves as a tool for challenging historically terrible practices. Voting allows the advancing of policies that address racial injustice, economic disparities, and so much more. Nonetheless, protecting and expanding voting rights for Black people is not just about ensuring equal participation. But also about upholding the principles of democracy and fostering a more inclusive society for everyone.

However, as we approach another major election year, it’s crucial to acknowledge these icons in 2023 who are dedicated to fighting for voting rights. These leaders have clearly been inspired by the spirit of John Lewis. They work tirelessly to ensure equal access to the ballot and combat voter suppression. These advocates serve as a powerful reminder of the significance of protecting voting rights as a cornerstone of a just and inclusive society. They are instrumental in upholding the principles of democracy and empowering every eligible citizen to participate in the process.

Here, we recognize 10 remarkable individuals who are carrying that tradition of making “good trouble” in the name of trying to secure voting rights.

