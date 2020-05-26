Minnesota
HomePhotos

#GeorgeFloyd: Who Was Minnesota Man George Floyd? [Photos]

Posted 17 hours ago

US-CRIME-RACE

Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty

In the wake of the unjustifiable death of Black Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of officers with the Minneapolis Police Department, more details are emerging. As the story develops, tidbits regarding Floyd’s life are now available to a concerned public.

The most detailed account of the Memorial Day incident that left Floyd, actual age yet to be confirmed, has been compiled by local outlet the Star Tribune. With footage of the incident captured by Minneapolis residents, the exchange between Floyd and four Minneapolis officers has since gone viral.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Astoundingly, the city also took swift action firing the four officers involved, with Derek Chauvin, seen kneeling Floyd’s neck, and Tou Thao publicly identified.

With an outpouring of support across social media and accounts online from family and friends, many are sharing their memories and found thoughts of Floyd, who was a beloved security guard in Minneapolis.

Below, we’ll share what we’ve learned about George Floyd that we’ve been able to pull from public sources.

Our deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd. May he rest powerfully in peace.

Photo: Getty

#GeorgeFloyd: Who Was Minnesota Man George Floyd? [Photos]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

My bro was killed by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day ...R I.P. bro we will get Justice for u ..gone2soon ..loveU4life

Posted by Vanita Williams-Dabmey on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Posted by Vanita Williams-Dabney, the sister of George Floyd promised that the family will seek justice for his death.

2.

Posted by George Floyd on Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Floyd hailed from Houston, Texas, according to his Facebook bio, and he was affiliated with Houston rapper, Cal Wayne as seen in this image.

3.

RIP, Sad, siempre te recordaremos

Posted by Conga Latin Bistro on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Floyd was a security guard at Conga Latin Bistro in Minneapolis. Patrons of the restaurant fondly remember Floyd as a kind and attentive bouncer.

4.

They really killed my baby!! 😭😭I don’t even know what to do y’all!! This is not real! And all I can think is if I would have seen that video!! He would have just been another black dead body in the hospital!!

Posted by Christina Unique Dawson on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

A Facebook post from Christina Unique Dawson featured a series of photos of Floyd, including a loving photo of Dawson planting a kiss on Floyd’s cheek.

5.

The news of George Floyd’s murder made its way to the highest office in the state. 

6.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey joined Gov. Walz in decrying the actions of the now-terminated officers in question. 

7.

PLEASE SHAREAt 6 a.m. today I was contacted by the Washington Post regarding the killing of George Perry Floyd. They...

Posted by Jared Brewington on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Jared Brewington, a local business owner, shared via a Facebook post that the Washington Post reached out to him for exclusive rights to security camera footage due to an assumption he owned a business in the area of where the incident took place. Mr. Brewington says that with the help of fellow business owner Rashad West, an unedited video account of the events will be published by the Post.

8.

Tana Hargest shared via Twitter details of a protest in honor of Floyd that began at 5 PM local time with Instagram Live and Facebook Live feeds.

Local
Coronavirus Breaking News
More Than 48K Coronavirus Cases Reported In Maryland,…

As of Wednesday, there are now 48,423 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
05.27.20
Retailers Reopen For Curbside Service Today In Baltimore…

Baltimore will reopen for curbside at 9 a.m. Wednesday with limited curbside pickup allowed for retail stores. Mayor Jack Young…
05.27.20
Baltimore Police Officer Shot In Federal Hill By…

A Baltimore police officer was shot last night near Light and Montgomery streets in Federal Hill. The officer was chasing…
05.27.20
Close