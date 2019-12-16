Diddy’s Star-Studded Birthday Party Was Nothing But Black Excellence

On Saturday night, the bold, the Black and the most beautiful of Hollywood and hip-hop came out in Los Angeles to celebrate Sean “Diddy” Combs 50th birthday.

With guests including Beyonce, Taraji P. Henson, Nia Long, and Regina King, from the looks of it, the fabulous party was pretty spectacular.

While Diddy’s birthday was actually last month he rescheduled his party to coincide with his ex’s birthday Kim Porter, who tragically died last year.

Sources told Page Six that around 11pm, Mary J. Blige came out and surprised the birthday boy by performing some of her hit Bad Boy songs.

“There’s so much history there and everyone was into Mary. [Diddy’s] three daughters were dancing. Jay Z and Beyonce were watching. It was incredible,” a source said.

Take a look at more of this birthday Black excellence:

