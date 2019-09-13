When they say the “blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice,” they are not lying!

Dark-skinned Black women are everything and we absolutely will cherish and love them to the end. So to celebrate all that melanin, here are some of the most #BrownSkinGirls in Hollywood and on the ‘Gram:

Every Time A Dark-Skinned Woman Smiles, It Restores Our Faith In Humanity was originally published on hellobeautiful.com