black women , dark skinned girls
HomePhotos

Every Time A Dark-Skinned Woman Smiles, It Restores Our Faith In Humanity

Posted September 13, 2019

When they say the “blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice,” they are not lying!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Dark-skinned Black women are everything and we absolutely will cherish and love them to the end. So to celebrate all that melanin, here are some of the most #BrownSkinGirls in Hollywood and on the ‘Gram:

Every Time A Dark-Skinned Woman Smiles, It Restores Our Faith In Humanity was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Source:Getty

2. Tika Sumpter

Tika Sumpter Source:Getty

3. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Source:Getty

4. Normani

Normani Source:Getty

5. Justine Skye

Justine Skye Source:Getty

6. Lupita Nyongo

Lupita Nyongo Source:Getty

7. Ciara

Ciara Source:Getty

8. Ursula Stephen

Source:false

Ursula Stephen is known to be the hairstylist behind some of your favorite celebs including Rihanna! Here she’s in front of the camera for a project with makeup artist Camara Aunique.

9. Viola Davis

Viola Davis Source:Getty

10. Cianne H Browne

View this post on Instagram

📸 : @piokky 💄 : @susan.vee

A post shared by Cianneh Browne (@ciannehbrowne) on

Source:false

Cianne is a beautiful Liberian model. We are loving this nude lipstick, check out Mented Cosmetics to achieve a similar look.

11. Serena Williams

Source:false

12. Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira Source:Getty

13. Danielle Brooks

Source:false

14. Hodan YSF

View this post on Instagram

Back and better🙏🏿

A post shared by HODAN YUSUF 🕊 (@hodan.ysf) on

Source:false

Hodan is a mom of 4 living in the Netherlands.

15. Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Source:Getty

16. Naturi Naughton

Naturi Naughton Source:Getty

17. Chasity Samone

Source:false

Model and entrepreneur Chasity Samone looking fabulous in pink.

18. @Naoumie

Source:false

Ivory looks so good against melanin.

19. @IAmHamamat

Source:false

Bright eyes and a brighter turban!

20. @Naoumie, @IAmTenika, @IAmJAlicia

Source:false

Black beauty.

21. @KiaraPike

Source:false

Golden, melanin goddess!

22. @ItsMaryAmsalam

Source:false

We love the navy against the pink.

23. @Anyekuos

Source:false

We’re perfect, even just hanging in our white tee.

24. @Melaniin.Goddess

Source:false

Senegalese model Khoudia Diop is stunning!

25. @SimoneMariposa

Source:false

Simone is stepping out in all her melanin glory.

26. @avielleamor

Source:false

27. @ayeleshia

Source:false

28. @iamjuju

View this post on Instagram

Juju X @fashionnova

A post shared by Juju (@iamjuju_) on

Source:false
Local
John A. Olszewski Jr.
On The LYMS: Baltimore County Executive Johnny “O”…

Baltimore County Executive Johnny “O” Olszewski talks to Larry Young to discuss/explain..the air conditioning in the schools, Chief Diversity Officer,Crime…
09.17.19
General Election - Education
On The LYMS: Baltimore City Councilman Leon Pinkett…

Baltimore City Councilman Leon Pinkett talks with Larry  to announce that he is running for Baltimore City Council President. Part…
09.17.19
Brandon Scott
On The LYMS: Baltimore City Council President Brandon…

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott talks to Larry Young to discuss/explain that he will be running for Baltimore City…
09.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close