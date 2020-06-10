christopher columbus
HomePhotos

Christopher Columbus Statue In Richmond Catches Proper Fade, Another Beheaded In Boston

Posted June 10, 2020

US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST

Source: JOSEPH PREZIOSO / Getty

It’s a reckoning against problematic racist symbols, and that doesn’t just mean Confederate statues. Protesters in Richmond toppled a statue of Christopher Columbus and tossed it into a lake, while another was beheaded in Boston.

Quicky history lesson, Columbus got lost on the way to India and wound up in the Caribbean, “discovered” land that was already populated, pretty much sparked the Atlantic Slave Traded and ushered in genocide. Okay, that said, dude was nevertheless credited as discovering America for hundreds of years, but lately, the jig is up.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

So with the unrest against police brutality and racial injustice going global, it was only a matter of time before eyes fell on all those statues of Columbus.

On Tuesday night (June 9), in Richmond, protesters toppled and dragged a statue of the guy into a lake.

Reports NBC 12:

The Christopher Columbus statue was torn down by protesters in downtown Richmond Tuesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. at Byrd Park, following a peaceful demonstration outside of the statue in honor of indigenous people.

Shortly afterward, the statue was ripped from its foundation, spray painted, then set on fire.

After that, the statue ended up in the lake.

Meanwhile over in Beantown, a Columbus statue got beheaded.

Reports CBS Boston:

The Christopher Columbus statue in Boston’s North End will be removed Wednesday, hours after it was beheaded overnight. Mayor Marty Walsh said it will be put in storage and there will now be conversations about whether it will ever go back up.

The statue in Christopher Columbus Park on Atlantic Avenue was surrounded by crime scene tape early Wednesday morning as the head lay on the ground next to the base.

We’re not condoning the destruction of public property. However, ya love to see it.

Peep reactions to Columbus statues catching fades below.

Christopher Columbus Statue In Richmond Catches Proper Fade, Another Beheaded In Boston  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Local
Belgium Allow To Reopen Restaurants And Bars
Maryland To Allow Indoor Dining Starting Friday, Gyms…

Maryland continues to loosen some restrictions as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline. Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever…
06.11.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
Coronavirus Hospitalizations Continue To Decline, As Cases Top…

As of Thursday, there are now 60,197 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
06.11.20
Old Bay Hot Sauce
Old Bay Hot Sauce Returns To Stores Next…

It’s back! Old Bay’s hot sauce has shipped to stores on the East Coast, including Giant Harris Teeter, Safeway and…
06.11.20
Close