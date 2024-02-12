Best in Black: Top 10 Best Black Television and Film Remakes

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

This Black History Month, we want to celebrate and acknowledge the projects that afford black talent opportunities to shine.

Viola Davis, the first African-American woman to win the Emmy Award for best actress in a drama series, said during her 2015 acceptance speech:

“You cannot win an Emmy for roles that are simply not there,” Davis said. “Here is to all the writers, Peter Nowalk, Shonda Rhimes,” Davis went on, “people who have redefined what it means to be beautiful, sexy, to be a leading woman, to be black. And to all the Taraji P. Hensons and Kerry Washingtons . . . to Gabrielle Union, thank you for taking us over that line.”

There is no doubt that in any industry, especially on the big-screen, representation is key!

Whether creating a modern version of an old series, or a black version of a predominately-white classic, here are our Top 10 Best in Black Television and Film Remakes:

