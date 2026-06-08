Source: General / Radio One

A Baltimore County police officer is expected to recover after being shot during an encounter with an armed suspect in Pikesville on Sunday morning, according to Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough.

Police said officers responded around 8:50 a.m. to the area of Milford Mill Road and Scotts Level Road after receiving reports of a suspicious person near a public park. As officers approached the individual, the suspect allegedly opened fire, striking one officer. Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect.

The injured officer was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center and remains in critical but stable condition. Officials said the officer was awake and communicating with medical staff. The suspect was also taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

A bystander was struck during the exchange of gunfire and remains in stable condition. Investigators have not yet determined whether the bystander was hit by rounds fired by the suspect or responding officers.

Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said she spoke with the injured officer and was encouraged by his condition.

McCullough said officers encountered an armed individual in a public area who chose to fire at law enforcement rather than comply with commands.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Baltimore County Officer Shot Responding to Suspicious Person Call was originally published on 92q.com