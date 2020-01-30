A candlelight vigil was held in Baltimore Tuesday to remember Kobe Bryant.
The legendary basketball player and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, along with 7 others perished when their helicopter crashed in Los Angeles Sunday.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
It comes as the world continues to grapple with the sudden loss of a man who meant so much to the communities he served.
Check out photos of the ceremony below.
PHOTOS: Baltimore Gathers To Remember Kobe Bryant was originally published on 92q.com
1. Kobe Bryant Baltimore VigilSource:Marcus Clinton (@drbart57)
Candlelight vigil held to honor Kobe Bryant on January 28th, 2020 at War Memorial Plaza in Baltimore, MD.
2. Kobe Bryant Baltimore VigilSource:Marcus Clinton (@drbart57)
Candlelight vigil held to honor Kobe Bryant on January 28th, 2020 at War Memorial Plaza in Baltimore, MD.
3. Kobe Bryant Baltimore VigilSource:Marcus Clinton (@drbart57)
Candlelight vigil held to honor Kobe Bryant on January 28th, 2020 at War Memorial Plaza in Baltimore, MD.
4. Kobe Bryant Baltimore VigilSource:Marcus Clinton (@drbart57)
Candlelight vigil held to honor Kobe Bryant on January 28th, 2020 at War Memorial Plaza in Baltimore, MD.
5. Kobe Bryant Baltimore VigilSource:Marcus Clinton (@drbart57)
Candlelight vigil held to honor Kobe Bryant on January 28th, 2020 at War Memorial Plaza in Baltimore, MD.
6. Kobe Bryant Baltimore VigilSource:Marcus Clinton (@drbart57)
Candlelight vigil held to honor Kobe Bryant on January 28th, 2020 at War Memorial Plaza in Baltimore, MD.
7. Kobe Bryant Baltimore VigilSource:Marcus Clinton (@drbart57)
Candlelight vigil held to honor Kobe Bryant on January 28th, 2020 at War Memorial Plaza in Baltimore, MD.
8. Kobe Bryant Baltimore VigilSource:Marcus Clinton (@drbart57)
Candlelight vigil held to honor Kobe Bryant on January 28th, 2020 at War Memorial Plaza in Baltimore, MD.
9. Kobe Bryant Baltimore VigilSource:Marcus Clinton (@drbart57)
Candlelight vigil held to honor Kobe Bryant on January 28th, 2020 at War Memorial Plaza in Baltimore, MD.
10. Kobe Bryant Baltimore VigilSource:Marcus Clinton (@drbart57)
Candlelight vigil held to honor Kobe Bryant on January 28th, 2020 at War Memorial Plaza in Baltimore, MD.
11. Kobe Bryant Baltimore VigilSource:Marcus Clinton (@drbart57)
Candlelight vigil held to honor Kobe Bryant on January 28th, 2020 at War Memorial Plaza in Baltimore, MD.
12. Kobe Bryant Baltimore VigilSource:Marcus Clinton (@drbart57)
Candlelight vigil held to honor Kobe Bryant on January 28th, 2020 at War Memorial Plaza in Baltimore, MD.
13. Kobe Bryant Baltimore VigilSource:Marcus Clinton (@drbart57)
Candlelight vigil held to honor Kobe Bryant on January 28th, 2020 at War Memorial Plaza in Baltimore, MD.