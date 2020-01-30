Kobe Bryant
PHOTOS: Baltimore Gathers To Remember Kobe Bryant

Posted January 30, 2020

A candlelight vigil was held in Baltimore Tuesday to remember Kobe Bryant.

The legendary basketball player and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, along with 7 others perished when their helicopter crashed in Los Angeles Sunday.

It comes as the world continues to grapple with the sudden loss of a man who meant so much to the communities he served.

Check out photos of the ceremony below.

 

1. Kobe Bryant Baltimore Vigil

Kobe Bryant Baltimore Vigil Source:Marcus Clinton (@drbart57)

Candlelight vigil held to honor Kobe Bryant on January 28th, 2020 at War Memorial Plaza in Baltimore, MD.

