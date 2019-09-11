Baltimore , larry young
PHOTOS: WOLB’s Larry Young at Baltimore’s Cadillac Auto Parade

Tony winner and Baltimore native André De Shields serving as the Grand Marshall of a decades-old tradition returning to the community after years away — a Cadillac Auto Parade, featuring scores of classic and high-end cars drove from North Avenue to Dolphin Street. The parade also feature HBCU Lincoln University {PA} & Morgan University (MD) MIGHTY MARCHING BANDS and our own Larry Young WOLB . Then brave the heat to grove to the best music line up in Baltimore in decades. The first Annual Pennsylvania Ave Billie Holiday Music & Arts Festival.

Great Job to our Radio One friend MICHAEL EUGENE JOHNSON.

