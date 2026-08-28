San Bernardino Deputies Fatally Shot Unarmed Black Man 20 Times, Lawsuit Says

Source: @ThNationaliste / X Post

Back in January, deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed 23-year-old Jaque “Queque” Rabon after chasing him through a parking lot while he was unarmed. These officers of the law didn’t just fatally shoot Rabon; they shot him at least 20 times, with many of those shots being fired after he was already lying face-down on the ground, according to an attorney representing his parents, who filed a federal wrongful-death lawsuit on behalf of their son this week.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the shooting took place on Jan. 22. Deputies said they were serving a felony warrant on Rabon, who the sheriff’s office described as a “documented gang member,” who was wanted in connection with allegations of robbery, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Deputies also claimed that, on the day of the shooting, they received two calls reporting that Rabon had threatened to shoot someone in Riverside County, just south of San Bernardino County.

But when deputies chased after Rabon, subsequently shooting him dead, they found that he had no weapon on him. The justification for shooting him, they reported, was that he kept reaching toward a fanny pack or bag worn around his body, causing them to fear he had a weapon. Rabon’s sister, Makyla Brown, told the Press-Enterprise that all her brother had in that bag was his identification and some cash.

Last month, the sheriff’s department posted video footage of the incident, appearing to believe that it proves the shooting was justified. (Spoiler alert: Nah.)

From Atlanta Black Star:

Three plainclothes deputies in unmarked vehicles approached Rabon in a shopping-center parking lot and ordered him to put his hands up.

The video shows Rabon raising his hands before he runs.

“Get him! Get him! Get him!” a deputy yells while chasing Rabon as two other deputies join the foot pursuit.

“Stop reaching!” the deputy yells.

“Based on information and belief, after DOE OFFICERS discharged their firearms and became aware of Mr. Rabon’s deteriorating physical condition, DOE OFFICERS waited several minutes before summoning paramedics to render medical care, and further delayed paramedics’ access to Mr. Rabon upon arrival,” the complaint filed by Baron’s parents, Tyesha Moody and Robert Rabon, on Monday claims. “Mr. Rabon died as a result of his injuries caused by DOE OFFICERS.”

The family’s attorney, Dale Galipo, told KTLA 5 that deputies fired 20 rounds at Rabon, whose mother said he was struck 11 times in the back, according to her GoFundMe.

The lawsuit accuses the Sheriff’s Department and San Bernardino County of excessive force, denial of medical care, interference with the parents’ familial relationship, three forms of municipal liability, battery, negligence and violating California’s Bane Act, or the Tom Bane Civil Rights Act, which allows people to sue when someone interferes with state or federal civil rights through threats, intimidation, coercion or unconstitutional excessive force.

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San Bernardino Deputies Fatally Shot Unarmed Black Man 20 Times, Lawsuit Says was originally published on newsone.com