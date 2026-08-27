Listen Live
Close
Local

Ravens’ Nnamdi Madubuike Takes Step Toward Return

Ravens’ Nnamdi Madubuike Progressing in Return From Neck Injury

Published on August 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Baltimore Ravens v Los Angeles Chargers
Source: Ric Tapia / Getty

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike took another step toward returning to action during Monday’s practice, hitting the sled in drills for the first time this summer.

Madubuike has not yet participated in team drills, but his increased activity is an encouraging sign as he continues working his way back from a neck injury suffered in Week 2 of last season. The injury required surgery and sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

Baltimore has plenty of depth along the defensive line, with Travis Jones, Calais Campbell, Broderick Washington Jr., Aeneas Peebles, Rayshaun Benny, John Jenkins and C.J. Okoye among the players currently in the rotation.

Still, a healthy Madubuike would provide a major boost to the Ravens’ defense. The two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro has established himself as an impact player capable of contributing on all three downs.

With Baltimore’s regular-season opener against the Indianapolis Colts set for Sept. 13, questions remain about whether Madubuike will be ready to contribute in Week 1.

Head coach Jesse Minter said the team is continuing to evaluate Madubuike’s progress on a daily basis and determine how much more he can handle as the season approaches.

While no decision has been made about his Week 1 availability, Minter said the Ravens feel encouraged about Madubuike’s progress and his ability to help the defense.

Ravens’ Nnamdi Madubuike Progressing in Return From Neck Injury was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Celebrity  |  Lauryn Bass

UPDATE: Tuskegee Coach Benjy Taylor Files $1M Lawsuit Against Morehouse After Being Handcuffed & Escorted Off Court

Comments
Baltimore Ravens  |  Sports Desk

Ravens Preseason Opener to Spotlight Young Players

Comments
Local  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Police Officer Indicted For Allegedly Faking Traffic Stops

Comments
Local  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore OIG Finds Mold, Mushrooms and Poor Conditions at City Homeless Shelters

Comments
Local  |  Editor Staff

Ambrose Kennedy Pool Closed After Fecal Matter, Graffiti Found

Comments

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close