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Wes Moore, Dan Cox Agree to October Maryland Governor Debate

Maryland Governor’s Race: Wes Moore and Dan Cox Agree to Debate

Published on August 27, 2026
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Two political candidates speaking at podiums, one with "Cox for Governor" and the other with "Moore" signage.
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Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Republican challenger Dan Cox have agreed to debate in October ahead of the 2026 gubernatorial election.

CBS Baltimore reports that the debate is scheduled for Oct. 6 on Maryland Public Television and is expected to feature questions from a panel of independent reporters and moderators.

Cox has also challenged Moore to participate in two additional debates, suggesting Maryland colleges and universities as possible hosts, including Bowie State University, Morgan State University, Coppin State University and the University of Maryland.

Cox said voters deserve multiple opportunities to hear directly from both candidates before and during the voting period. Moore’s campaign confirmed the governor will participate in the MPT debate.

Cox won the Republican nomination for governor in June and is running alongside Rob Krop. Moore, a Democrat, is seeking reelection after defeating Cox in the 2022 gubernatorial election and becoming Maryland’s first Black governor.

Cox said his campaign will focus on lowering taxes and fees, making the state more affordable, expanding energy options, reducing crime and rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Moore said he plans to highlight business growth, declining crime rates and his administration’s efforts to address affordability and protect access to health care.

Maryland Governor’s Race: Wes Moore and Dan Cox Agree to Debate was originally published on 92q.com

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