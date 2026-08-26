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Amir Johnson Indicted in 2024 Parkville Killing of Shakeia Allen

Man Indicted in 2024 Killing of Girlfriend at Parkville Apartment Complex

Published on August 26, 2026
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Source: Gabrijelagal / Getty

A man has been indicted in connection with the 2024 shooting death of his girlfriend outside a Baltimore County apartment complex.

Amir Johnson is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of 26-year-old Shakeia Allen. Baltimore County police said Allen was shot and killed on April 21, 2024, in the unit block of Whitelaw Place in Parkville.

Following the shooting, Johnson allegedly remained on the run for more than two years. During the investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service offered a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to his arrest.

Court records show Johnson was arrested on Aug. 13. He is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11.

Residents in the area reported hearing several gunshots around the time of the shooting. Some initially believed the sounds may have been fireworks before learning that a shooting had occurred.

The case remains pending as Johnson moves through the court process.

Man Indicted in 2024 Killing of Girlfriend at Parkville Apartment Complex was originally published on 92q.com

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