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BGE customers struggling to keep up with bills

BGE customers struggling to keep up with rising utility costs

Published on August 19, 2026
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Concrete utility pole with dense overhead power and telecommunication cable network
Volha Zhukava

Nearly 300,000 BGE Customers Behind on Utility Bills as Delinquencies Rise

Nearly 300,000 BGE customers were behind on their utility bills in June, marking an increase of about 10,000 customers in just three months, according to data reported to the Maryland Public Service Commission.

The number of delinquent BGE customers rose from approximately 290,000 in March as the utility company seeks approval for an electric rate increase next year.

BGE says it is working to help customers avoid service interruptions and does not want to see anyone disconnected because they are struggling to pay their bill.

Customers may have access to several options, including payment plans of up to 24 months, budget-based billing, assistance programs and waived deposit requirements for those working to maintain their service.

The increase in overdue accounts comes as Maryland residents continue to face rising household expenses and concerns about the impact of higher utility costs.

BGE says its goal is to help customers remain connected and find payment solutions that work for their individual circumstances.

BGE customers struggling to keep up with rising utility costs was originally published on 92q.com

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