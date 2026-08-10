Maryland Lash Technicians Have Until Dec. 31 To Meet New Licensing Requirement

Source: Fenton Roman / Getty Maryland eyelash extension technicians now have a new licensing option as the state moves to regulate the growing beauty service industry. The Maryland Board of Cosmetologists launched its Temporary Eyelash Extension Technician License on April 1, 2026. The license is intended for people who provide eyelash extension services but do not already hold a cosmetologist or esthetician license. Previously, Maryland lash technicians were generally required to obtain a broader cosmetologist or esthetician license. House Bill 1223 authorized the state to establish a limited license specifically for eyelash extension services, creating a more targeted path for workers in the industry.

Under the temporary licensing program, technicians must provide services inside a salon or barbershop with an active permit from the Maryland Board of Cosmetologists or Maryland Board of Barbers. Technicians must also follow the state’s health and safety regulations. Those who want to operate their own facility are required to obtain the appropriate salon or shop permit. The temporary license can be renewed once for an additional year while technicians work toward obtaining the state’s forthcoming standard eyelash extension license. Maryland expects to launch the standard license later in 2026. To qualify, technicians will be required to complete 100 hours of approved training through an MHEC-approved private career school and pass State Board theory and practical examinations.