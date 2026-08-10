Source: Jamie Sabau / Getty

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is considered day-to-day after suffering a left quad contusion during Saturday’s training camp practice, ESPN reports.

Head coach Jesse Minter said the team received encouraging news following the injury, which happened just days after Flowers signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension with Baltimore.

“Thankfully, I think he’ll be OK in the long term,” Minter said.

Flowers went down midway through practice during a 7-on-7 drill. While running across the middle of the field for a pass, he collided with safety Jaylinn Hawkins as the two banged legs.

The Pro Bowl receiver immediately fell to the ground and grabbed the upper portion of his left leg while appearing to be in significant pain. Flowers struggled to get back on his feet before being examined by a trainer for several minutes.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Derrick Henry and general manager Eric DeCosta were among those who checked on Flowers before he eventually limped off the field.

“You certainly don’t like to see that and don’t want to see that,” Minter said. “You kind of hope for the best.”

While Flowers could miss some practice time, Minter indicated the injury is not expected to keep him sidelined for long.

“It’s a great opportunity for other guys to step into those roles,” Minter said. “But I don’t expect it to be too long.”

Ravens WR Zay Flowers Considered Day-To-Day With Quad Contusion was originally published on 92q.com