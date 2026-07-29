Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens received encouraging news on the opening day of training camp as defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike passed his physical and returned to the practice field.

Madubuike was removed from the physically unable to perform list Wednesday after being sidelined for nearly 11 months with a neck injury that required surgery. His return answers one of the biggest questions surrounding Baltimore’s defense entering the new season.

The two-time Pro Bowler participated in team stretches and warmups before working separately with Ravens Director of Strength and Conditioning Scott Elliott. Head coach Jesse Minter said the team will remain cautious as Madubuike works his way back into football shape.

“I think that is our job to protect the player and look out for the player,” Minter said. “It’s still a process to get ready to play football. That’s something we’re going to work through over these next couple weeks.”

Even in a limited capacity, Madubuike’s presence provides a major boost for Baltimore’s defensive front. He is expected to join Travis Jones and Calais Campbell as part of a talented starting group.

Madubuike established himself as one of the NFL’s most disruptive interior defenders during the 2023 season, leading all defensive linemen with 13 sacks. He followed that performance with 6.5 sacks the next year and recorded two sacks in the first two games of last season before suffering the injury.

Safety Kyle Hamilton said the defense immediately improves when Madubuike is available.

“He’s one of the most talented at his position in the league,” Hamilton said. “I don’t think it takes a genius to realize that we’ll get better when he’s on the field.”

Nnamdi Madubuike Comes Off PUP List on First Day of Camp was originally published on 92q.com