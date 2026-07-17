Listen Live
Close
Local

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Triggers Code Red Air Quality Alert

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Triggers Code Red Air Quality Alert for Baltimore

Published on July 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Air Quality Alert Sign, Banner, Template, Vector
Source: Rizwan Mehmood / Getty

Air quality across Maryland is expected to worsen Friday as a thicker plume of smoke from Canadian wildfires moves into the region.

A Code Red Air Quality Alert is in effect for the entire Baltimore metropolitan area, meaning the air may be unhealthy for everyone. Residents are encouraged to limit extended time outdoors, particularly while working, exercising or participating in other strenuous activities.

Children, older adults and people with asthma, heart disease or other respiratory conditions should take additional precautions and consider remaining indoors as much as possible.

Western Maryland is under a Code Purple Air Quality Alert, which indicates very unhealthy conditions. Forecasters say the Baltimore-area alert could also be upgraded to Code Purple if smoke levels become more concentrated. Residents should continue monitoring local forecasts and air quality updates throughout the day.

Although Friday will be smokier, temperatures will not be as extreme as they were earlier in the week. Highs are expected to reach the lower 90s, with slightly lower humidity making conditions feel less muggy.

The weather will become more unsettled over the weekend.

Saturday is expected to bring warm, very humid conditions and the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms. Storms could produce damaging wind gusts, torrential rainfall and frequent lightning.

An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out, particularly in northern and northeastern Maryland. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to around 90 degrees in areas that remain dry, but tropical humidity will make it feel hotter.

Sunday could still feature scattered showers and thunderstorms, but conditions are expected to be somewhat drier than Saturday. At this point, Sunday appears to be the better day for outdoor weekend plans.

Residents should continue checking updated forecasts, especially as air quality and severe weather conditions may change.

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Triggers Code Red Air Quality Alert for Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Local  |  Editor Staff

Dangerous Heat To Grip Maryland Ahead of Fourth of July Weekend

10 Items
Entertainment  |  Editor Staff

Where To Watch July 4 Fireworks Around Baltimore

Local  |  @PersiaNicole

Public Pools Open Across the Baltimore Area During Heat Wave

Local  |  @PersiaNicole

Heat Dome Brings Extreme Heat and Alert Days to Baltimore

15 Items
Music  |  Keenan Higgins

Labelle Reunites For A 'Nightbirds' Tribute In NYC [RECAP]

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close