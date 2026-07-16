Kyle Hamilton Named NFL’s Best Safety in ESPN Ranking

Source: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 4: Kyle Hamilton #14 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton continues to earn recognition as one of the NFL’s top defensive players.

For the third consecutive year, Hamilton finished among the top two safeties in ESPN’s annual rankings, which are determined by votes from league executives, coaches and scouts. For the second straight year, Hamilton claimed the No. 1 spot.

Hamilton’s versatility, size and physical style of play have made him a key piece of the Ravens’ defense. At 6-foot-4, he has the ability to line up at safety, in the slot or near the line of scrimmage, creating difficult matchups for opposing offenses.

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An AFC offensive coach praised Hamilton’s ability to impact multiple areas of the game, noting that he can cover receivers, defend the run and pressure quarterbacks as a blitzer. His wide-ranging skill set forces opposing teams to account for him when creating their offensive game plans.

Hamilton’s presence also had a noticeable impact on Baltimore’s defense last season. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, opposing quarterbacks recorded a QBR of just 49 when Hamilton was on the field. That number jumped to 90 when he was not in the lineup.

During his first three NFL seasons from 2022 through 2024, Hamilton became the only defensive back to record at least 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and five interceptions. His production helped him secure a four-year, $104 million contract extension with the Ravens.

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Hamilton followed the extension with another dominant season, earning first-team All-Pro honors and further establishing himself as one of the league’s premier defensive players.

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As the Ravens prepare for the upcoming season, Hamilton is expected to remain a centerpiece of Baltimore’s defense and one of the most versatile defenders in the NFL.

Kyle Hamilton Named NFL’s Best Safety in ESPN Ranking was originally published on 92q.com