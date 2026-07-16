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Things To Do In Baltimore This Weekend

Published on July 16, 2026

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Baltimore, Maryland, USA.
Source: RudyBalasko / Getty

Baltimore is packed with concerts, festivals, comedy shows and family-friendly activities this weekend. Whether you’re looking to enjoy live music along the waterfront, explore a local market or laugh the night away, there are plenty of events happening across the area from Friday, July 17, through Sunday, July 19.

Friday, July 17

Morgan Wallen: Still the Problem Tour — M&T Bank Stadium

Summer Sounds with the Rodney Kelley Jazz Experience — Belvedere Square

Spur of the Moment — Keystone Korner Baltimore

Wayne Hancock — Manor Mill, 8–10 p.m.

University of Baltimore MFA Graduate Reading — The Ivy Bookshop

A Dose of Deception with Dr. Brian Nguyen — Lord Baltimore Hotel

Night Swim featuring COSTA — Raw & Refined

G.O.A.T. Campaign Panel and Community Cookout — Safe Streets McElderry Park

Chaos Hour: Improv Comedy — Highwire Improv

Clown Rave — Le Mondo, 7:30 p.m.

Friday Fun and Games: Improv — Highwire Improv

Morgan Wallen X GDFH Tailgate — Gameday Firehouse

Storytime Comedy: Improv — Highwire Improv

Karaoke with Elyscia Jefferson — Hard Rock Cafe

Saturday, July 18

Charm City Night Market: Hot Ass Summer — Fells Point

Sugar Tank: Stand-Up and Improv Comedy — Highwire Improv

Musical Magic: Improv — Highwire Improv

Live Jazz and Wine Tasting with Charles Wilson & Friends — 402 N. Howard St.

Intro to Leatherworking: Belt-Making Class — Manor Mill, 10 a.m.–noon

Causing a Scene: Improv — Highwire Improv

Beginner Woodworking: Planter — Manor Mill, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Battle of the Beltways Drag King Showdown — Le Mondo, 7 p.m.

TCC Community Day — The Connect Church of Baltimore

Jenny Cavallero Presents “Seated” — Fells Point Corner Theatre

Freaky Friday: Drag Meets Stand-Up — Fells Point Corner Theatre

Stavros Halkias: The Dreamboat Tour — The Lyric, 7 p.m.

Baltimore Tassel: A Miniature Fringe Comedy Festival — Fells Point Corner Theatre

Harbor Laughs Comedy Night — SOS Pickleball

Advanced Bookbinding: Secret Belgian Binding — Manor Mill, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Candlelight: The Lord of the Rings — Maryland Center for History and Culture

Black Authors’ Expo — Nottingham

Bubble Days — Maryland Science Center, noon–4 p.m.

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony — Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

“Maryland’s America” Exhibit Opening — Star-Spangled Banner Flag House

Tame Impala: Deadbeat Tour — CFG Bank Arena

Sunday, July 19

Ms. Lauryn Hill — 7 p.m.

Grammy Award-Winning Vocalist Patti Austin — Keystone Korner Baltimore

Makers Market — Jewish Museum of Maryland

Beginner Fluid Art — Manor Mill, 4–6 p.m.

Beginner Welding: Bird — Manor Mill, 9 a.m.–noon

Beginner Welding: Dragonfly — Manor Mill, 9 a.m.–noon

Breath and Sound Journey — Manor Mill, 6:45–8 p.m.

Cacao Ceremony: Sensory Self-Care Journey — Manor Mill, 10 a.m.–noon

Community Swap: Vegan Soup, Salad and Spiritual Tools — Manor Mill, 12:30–2 p.m.

Sankofa: The Nervous System Reset You Didn’t Know You Needed — Ruscombe Mansion Community Health Center

Things To Do In Baltimore This Weekend was originally published on 92q.com

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