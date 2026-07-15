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Is A Hotdog A Sandwich? Find Out With These Deals

Celebrate National Hot Dog Day 2026 with the best hot dog deals and limited-time offers from your favorite restaurants.

Published on July 15, 2026

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Homemade Chicago Style Hot Dogs
Source: bhofack2 / Getty

A debate older than time: is a hot dog a sandwich? Both sides, of course, have their own arguments. Some argue that, by definition, a sandwich is “two or more slices of bread or a split roll having a filling in between.” Since a hot dog is a split roll, it is, by definition, considered a sandwich.

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On the other hand, the other side argues that a hot dog is not a sandwich and is in a league of its own. They argue that a sandwich typically has two separate pieces of bread, and the orientation of a sandwich is different than a hot dog.

But no matter which side of the argument you are on, today is the day to reaffirm your decision and do some research in honor of July 15th National Hot Dog Day. July is also National Hot Dog Month. 

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Be sure you celebrate National Hotdog day & month with these resturants that are offering food deals and limited time offeres.

Hot Dog On A Stick

Buy any Stick and get a second Stick for just 80¢.

Pringles

Pringles Pop Dog Buns are back

Wienerschnitzel

receive four chili dogs for just $4. The offer is available every Wednesday in July.

Love’s Travel Stops

  • July 13: Buy two hot dogs, get a free fountain drink
  • July 14: Buy one hot dog, get one free
  • July 15 (National Hot Dog Day): Get a free hot dog
  • July 16: Buy one hot dog, get one for $1
  • July 17: Get two hot dogs for $3

Dog Haus

Download Haus Rewards get a free FREE DOG July 15!

Big Hac excluded from promotion. See app for details.

Shake Shack

2 for $8

Buona

Chicago-style dog and crispy fries for just $5.99

Hot Dog Depot

All hot dogs are only $2.50

Portillo’s Hot Dogs

$1 hotdog with $5 purchase

Pops Italian Beef & Sausage

$2.50 hotdogs including fries limit 3

Urban Hotdog Company

FREE UHDC hotdog when you buy any additional hotdog.

Is A Hotdog A Sandwich? Find Out With These Deals was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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