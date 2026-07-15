Baltimore Residents Urged to Take Precautions During Code Red Heat Alert

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Baltimore City officials have issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Wednesday, July 15, and Thursday, July 16, as heat index values are expected to climb above 105 degrees.

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Taylor declared the alert because the dangerously high temperatures could pose a serious threat to residents’ health and safety.

Mayor Brandon Scott urged residents to prepare for the heat, check on neighbors and loved ones, and identify places where they can cool down if needed.

A Code Red Extreme Heat Alert is issued when severe heat conditions create a substantial risk of heat-related illness or death. According to the Maryland Department of Health’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, two heat-related deaths have already been reported across the state in 2026.

Health officials are encouraging residents to drink plenty of water, avoid strenuous outdoor activities and limit time outside during the hottest hours of the day. People should also watch for symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, including dizziness, headaches, nausea, confusion and loss of consciousness.

Older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, outdoor workers and residents with chronic medical conditions face an increased risk of heat-related illness. People without reliable access to air conditioning may also be especially vulnerable.

Residents are encouraged to check on family members, friends and neighbors who may need assistance during the heat emergency. Officials also warn against leaving children or pets inside parked vehicles, even for a brief period.

Baltimore City will adjust its sanitation schedule during the alert to protect solid waste employees from prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures.

Residential trash and recycling collection will begin at 5 a.m., allowing crews to complete more of their routes during the cooler morning hours.

Residents should place their trash and recycling materials at the curb the night before their scheduled collection day to avoid missing the earlier pickup.

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Baltimore Residents Urged to Take Precautions During Code Red Heat Alert was originally published on 92q.com